In late 2010, I joined a small group of people who spoke at the Chino Hills City Council meeting after Hector Coya, an elderly man in an electric wheelchair who lived in the Lake Los Serranos Mobilehome community, was struck and killed riding his electric wheelchair on Pipeline Avenue at night.
I felt that it was the right thing to speak at the meeting, because I received a few phone calls from friends who thought it was me that was struck and killed in the incident. As I was addressing the council, I was interrupted by our then-mayor to let me know that I had gone over the allotted time to speak. But, since I was there for a special reason, he said he would allow me to continue. A short time after the meeting, a city engineer met me at my residence regarding the manner in which I go across Pipeline Avenue.
The way I accessed Pipeline was not safe. I would enter Pipeline from Los Serranos Boulevard, go down to Glen Ridge Drive, and cross there to get to the other side of Pipeline. The engineer told me that asphalt would be constructed from Los Serranos Boulevard to Glen Ridge, but that never happened.
As time went by, I remained in contact with the city about getting a sidewalk constructed alongside Pipeline from Valle Vista Drive to Glen Ridge, and before I knew it, the city began constructing a sidewalk along that area. I was then informed that the city would be constructing sidewalks throughout the Los Serranos neighborhood, which made me very happy.
The city started in the lower part of Los Serranos, and worked their way over to Valle Vista and down to Los Serranos Boulevard. The city surveyed and marked up my street in 2010, but again nothing came to fruition. Fast forward to the summer of 2019, and the city finally began to construct a sidewalk on my street, Lugo Avenue.
Now, only a section of Lugo has sidewalk right now, but I am happy with it, because I get to roll up and down halfway through my street which I have never been able to do for as long as my family and I have lived in Chino Hills.
Construction is supposed to resume in July on another section of my street, and I cannot wait until my street is complete which I know will not be for a while. I was known for rolling all over Chino Hills, because I never let my physical limitations get in the way of living my life how I want, but now that I am older, I have slowed down on what and how much I do during the day. My goal many years ago was to do the Los Angeles Marathon in my wheelchair, and I had every intention of doing it. But, that is not in the cards I am dealing with anymore.
Now, I am focused on my education and my pursuit of an associate degree and a bachelor’s degree in journalism. I am also struggling to get back to where I was physically a decade or more ago. I have to remember that I am not 28 anymore, and for me to get back to where I was physically a decade ago I am not sure is possible.
Thomas Davila is a Chino Hills resident and contributing columnist to the Champion.
