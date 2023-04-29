The April 22 issue of the Champion included a picturesque photograph of the Tres Hermanos Ranch reservoir complete with a soaring Canada goose. The photo was taken by our current Chino Hills Mayor Peter Rogers.
In 2019, Diamond Bar and Chino Hills paid $4 million to gain partial ownership of the 2,500-acre Tres Hermanos Ranch. With the City of Industry, the three cities control the property through a seven-member board called the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority. A deed restriction limits the future uses to “open space, public use or preservation.”
At the time, Diamond Bar Mayor Carol Herrera was quoted as saying: “This is an incredible opportunity that truly reflects the best interest of our community and residents. We now have a seat at the table for Tres Hermanos and a voice to ensure it remains a valuable open space resource in our cities and region for decades to come.”
While it’s wonderful that Tres Hermanos Ranch has been protected, it’s not clear how the public will ultimately benefit. Aside from VIPs such as Mayor Rogers, the public has no access to Tres Hermanos.
If and when the public does have access, what will that look like? A park similar to Chino Hills State Park with trails and campgrounds? Recreational facilities like at Schabarum Regional County Park? Or a wildlife preserve? Or will it continue to be rented to cattle ranchers? Or some combination of all of those?
We don’t know because after four years, the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority has done no planning at all, not even to discuss future planning. The seven board members are presumably receiving public compensation for their duties, but so far, what have they done?
As a next step, I suggest the board do two things:
1) conduct an assessment of Tres Hermanos Ranch to understand what it contains (what kinds of plants, wildlife, etc.)
2) poll the residents of Chino Hills, Diamond Bar and City of Industry to see what kind of open-space compatible uses they would prefer. Trails? Picnic areas? Boating? Wildlife preserve? Equestrian use?
I personally enjoy seeing the grazing cows as I drive by on Grand Avenue, and would like to see that continue, but I think the ranch has more potential. If only the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority would take the next steps.
