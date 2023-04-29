The April 22 issue of the Champion included a picturesque photograph of the Tres Hermanos Ranch reservoir complete with a soaring Canada goose. The photo was taken by our current Chino Hills Mayor Peter Rogers.

In 2019, Diamond Bar and Chino Hills paid $4 million to gain partial ownership of the 2,500-acre Tres Hermanos Ranch. With the City of Industry, the three cities control the property through a seven-member board called the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority. A deed restriction limits the future uses to “open space, public use or preservation.”

