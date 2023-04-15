Here and there

Mayor Eunice Ulloa’s son shared this stunning photo of his mom in honor of her birthday on April 12. “Happy birthday to the best mom I could have. You helped make me the man I am today,” he wrote on Facebook.
Dispatchers with the Chino Police Department received more than 122,000 calls for service in 2022. The department dedicates the second week of April to honor public safety dispatchers.
A Norco man claiming to be the adopted son of President Joe Biden and the husband of the president’s daughter, who he referred to as “my wife Sarah Biden Sappenfield,” told the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday that he has been attacked daily by top officials in Riverside County. He claimed that after his SUV was broken into and a drug slipped into his open beverage, he was coerced to pull over and was surrounded by assailants who stabbed and injected him with an unknown substance in 2022. The man, who asked for help “from San Bernardino County,” walked out of council chambers after finishing his speech.
If Chino Hills Councilman Art Bennett gets his way, the city council meetings may start an hour earlier—at 6 p.m. Mr. Bennett asked that the matter be placed on a future agenda so that the city’s start time is consistent with neighboring agencies including the school board, the fire board, and the Chino City Council, which recently voted to change its start time from 7 to 6 p.m.
The bill that would have required schools in California to inform parents if their child identifies as transgender that was supported by the Chino Valley School Board, 4-1, never made it out of committee. On Monday, Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi of Torrance, chairman of the Education Committee, refused to schedule a hearing on AB1314, so the bill died. Assemblyman Bill Essayli, the bill’s author, told the school board on April 7 that if the bill didn’t make it, the district could adopt a similar policy.
Little webbed feet were ready to cross Euclid Avenue in Chino before a resident helped rescue a mother duck and her ducklings Tuesday. The resident shared a photo of the ducks in a social media post asking the community for help and later provided an update that the ducks were safely transferred to the Prado Park lake in Chino.
Controversy over the naming of the second school in the Preserve was stirred up on social media when Mike Garcia, a loyal friend of the late Louis Moreno, urged the community to submit Mr. Moreno’s name to the school district again. More than 75 people commented on his post. The board named the school after Mr. Moreno in January but rescinded the name in March. The board then revised the school naming policy to allow the superintendent to name a committee to review suggestions. Suggestion forms are on the district’s website and must be submitted by Thursday, May 18.
Chino Police Department’s 9-1-1 lines were down for a couple hours Tuesday morning and all emergency calls were answered by the Montclair Police Department. The department posted on its social media accounts that the lines were down at 10:25 a.m., and restored by 12:52 p.m.
Both the men’s and women’s prisons dropped the ball when they did not inform their citizens’ advisory committees in a timely manner that they were postponing their meetings by a week. The men’s prison announced the delay the Friday before the scheduled meeting (April 11) and the women’s prison didn’t announce it until the day before. Nobody informed the Champion either, so the announcement went out in the April 8 edition.
The City of Chino Hills is applying for federal earmarks in the amount of $50 million for infrastructure in Los Serranos; $4 million for electric resiliency and sustainability, and $5 million for wildfire suppression efforts in the city’s urban forest.
The COVID-19 public health emergency will be over May 11, according to the federal government. Kaiser Permanente, in an email to patients, stated that COVID vaccines, PCR and home antigen testing and treatment will continue to be provided and covered at no cost until Nov. 12, in compliance with California law.
