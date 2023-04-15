Here and there

Mayor Eunice Ulloa’s son shared this stunning photo of his mom in honor of her birthday on April 12. “Happy birthday to the best mom I could have. You helped make me the man I am today,” he wrote on Facebook.

Dispatchers with the Chino Police Department received more than 122,000 calls for service in 2022. The department dedicates the second week of April to honor public safety dispatchers.

