Why does losing a pet hurt so much? Many of us have experienced the loss of our beloved companions who have brought so much comfort and unconditional love to our lives.
A pug puppy named Bam Bam was given to us by a family friend at Christmastime in 1997. Bam Bam was a gift to our 11-year-old son Matthew and named after the character in The Flintstones. We already had a pug named Barnie and we felt the name Bam Bam fit this particular pug. We subsequently named our third pug Pebbles. The following 10 years, Bam Bam became very attached to my son. There was a lot of ball throwing, walks, and fun play together.
Bam Bam slept with Matthew every night. He became very protective of Matthew and would growl when a stranger approached him. After high school, Matthew decided to serve our country and enlisted with the Marine Corp in 2006. Bam Bam was diagnosed with stomach cancer approximately two weeks before my son was scheduled to return home from Iraq.
This news hit my husband and I like a ton of bricks. Bam Bam had a short time left before we would have to make the decision to put him down. Our only wish and prayer was that our son return home safely and on time before Bam Bam’s passing. Our prayer was answered. Bam Bam held on to life waiting for my son’s return.
The day my son returned home, Bam Bam regained his energy. We could sense he was trying so hard to feel better. His tail was wagging and the sparkle in his eyes returned. As the evening came to an end, Bam Bam returned to his normal routine, sleeping on his favorite pillow in my son’s room. When we woke the next morning, Bam Bam had passed.
Life changed, especially for my son. Returning home from Iraq and losing his companion was overwhelming. The sight of Bam Bam’s empty bowl and his fluffy toys sparked tears and an ache in our hearts. Time was the only remedy that healed our loss. Eventually we found ourselves ready to open our home to a new pet in need of a loving family.
Bam Bam’s loyalty and commitment to Matthew will always remind us of the Marine Corps motto “Semper Fidelis,” Latin for “always faithful.”
Rozanne Alonzo is a Chino Hills resident and a contributing columnist for the Champion.
