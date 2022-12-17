It isn’t gold, but our history still is valuable and five years and 60 columns of “History of the Hills” have aimed to shine a light on our area’s diverse and wide-ranging past.
That includes the untold generations of indigenous people who occupied the Pasinogna village, located along Chino Creek, perhaps where Boys Republic is or where the Los Serranos Country Club is situated.
It involves the history of the Rancho Santa Ana del Chino and its grantee, Antonio María Lugo, his son-in-law Isaac Williams, and Williams’ daughters Merced and Francisca and their hot-headed Southerner husbands, John Rains and Robert Carlisle, who both met especially violent ends. It entails the September 1846 Battle of Chino at the ranch’s adobe headquarters, commemorated by the only state historic landmark designation in our area.
Then, there was the arrival of Richard Gird in 1881 and the ups and downs of his ownership of the Chino Ranch, marked by the founding of the town of Chino during the famous Boom of the 1880s, but also the troubled times he experienced when the boom went bust.
Later, Edward J. Marshall and his partners set up the Chino Land and Water Company and oversaw the subdivision of most of the ranch during the first decades of the 20th century. Among these were the establishment of the Valentine Peyton ranch and the well-known horse-breeding operations of Revel English and Albert W. Harris, not to mention the move from San Fernando of Boys Republic (which has done its vital work here since 1909) and the founding of Sleepy Hollow (1923) and Los Serranos Country Club (1925).
The Chino Hills area remained largely rural well into the post-World War II era and it was not until the mid-1960s, when the Glenmeade tract was created south of Chino Hills Parkway and between Peyton Drive and Pipeline Avenue that modern subdivisions began making inroads.
Within a couple of decades, the Chino Hills Specific Plan, similar to those in Irvine and Santa Clarita, implemented the blueprint for what became, with incorporation in 1991, the City of Chino Hills.
This thumbnail sketch, though, doesn’t account for the many other histories this column has sought to emphasize. Vada Watson Somerville, who became a dentist, real estate developer and community leader in Los Angeles’ African-American community, lived in this area when she was a child around the turn of the 20th century. L. Paul Grant and associates formed, in 1949, the Black-owned Valparaiso Recreation Center at Los Serranos Country Club, though the enterprise was stunted by economic problems and a change in ownership.
In Carbon Canyon, the left-leaning Jewish organization, the Arbeter Ring/Workmen’s Circle, established Camp Kinder Ring, which provided recreation and relaxation for its members from the late 1920s to late 1950s and the site still has some of those buildings, which hosted several social clubs and the somewhat notorious Purple Haze in the early 1970s.
In a column during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu pandemic of 1918-1919 was discussed, including the devastating effects on Latino families in the area.
Unearthing the stories of women in public life before recent decades can be challenging, but, in addition to Somerville, there was the realtor and, in the late 1940s and early 1950s, owner of Los Serranos, Clara Blum Bartlett. A notable figure was Margaret Brewer Fowler, who helped found Boys Republic, bought the land and endowed many of its buildings, and whose home on the grounds became the Casa Colina rehabilitation center for disabled children, now in Pomona.
Other interesting figures covered here include the notorious 19th century hangman Henry Cline; Boys Republic staff member, trustee and attorney (and later member of Congress) Clyde Doyle; Los Serranos Country Club owner and tennis legend Jack Kramer (whose family still operates the club); prison reformer Kenyon Scudder of the Chino Institution for Men; and rancher and developer Paul Greening.
The stories of Ski Villa in Carbon Canyon; the Aerojet weapons testing facility near Soquel Canyon; the Chino Ranch ride into the latter canyon; and of the Laband and Gordon families also are testament to the range of the history here.
Hopefully, this column, as it comes to an end, has helped readers learn more about the fascinating past of the remarkable community in which they live. I am grateful to the Champion and especially the late Al McCombs for the opportunity to have shared these stories.
(Paul Spitzzeri, a historian and author who lives in Chino Hills, maintains a blog on the history of Carbon Canyon called carboncanyonchronicle.blogspot.com. This is his final column.)
