It began with the City of Chino Hills flag. A resounding effort from individuals throughout the community came forward to create the design. Unfortunately, the City Council chose to spend staff time and city resources—which ultimately did not proceed forward—to initiate a contest to redesign the flag.
The City Council has now, upon the recommendation of the same elected official, proposed a wall display depicting all of the mayors’ names and photo images since the history of the community.
Point of clarification: the mayor in the City of Chino Hills is not elected by the voting public. However, the position is not historically always rotated, as some may believe. The mayor is chosen by the district councilmembers at their personal and political discretion, not that of the voters.
The City of Chino Hills was incorporated in 1991 with an unprecedented 58 percent voter approval. The City has been historically honored for its achievements, all of which are a testament to the residents, dedicated staff, businesses, churches, non-profits and supporters.
It is disappointing that our City Councilmembers have chosen to honor themselves and create policy on nonessential matters at the expense of taxpayers.
Gwenn Norton-Perry was the first mayor of the City of Chino Hills, elected in 1991. She served on the City Council for 21 years.
