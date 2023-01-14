The Chino City Council adjourned its meeting on Jan. 3 in memory of 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 29. Councilman Marc Lucio was critical of the judge for previously lowering the shooter’s bail who was convicted of a third strike offense in 2021, and Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the public should hold the state legislature responsible for the laws it creates.
Gov. Newsom unveiled his $297 billion budget Tuesday in the wake of an expected deficit of $22 billion. The state legislature will give input on the budget during the next few months, and it will be revised in May. A vote will be taken in June.
Newly elected fire board member Tom Haughey was introduced to the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday by fire board member Mike Kreeger as a new liaison between the board and the city. Mr. Kreeger, also a liaison, told the council that Mr. Haughey retired but could not get enough of “super volunteering.”
Residents “got the memo” this week from a top executive at SoCalGas that their January bills will more than double from last year’s January bill. Senior vice president Gillian Wright blames the cold snap across the nation “in part,” for causing natural gas market prices in the west to spike in December and January.
The new state senator for Chino Hills, Kelly Seyarto, is expected to visit the city on Feb. 3 for community tours. Mr. Seyarto, representing the 32nd district, announced on Monday that he was appointed to serve on nine committees. A few of the committees, namely housing, transportation, and natural resources/water, may serve the city well as it grapples with these issues.
County Supervisor Curt Hagman, representing Chino and Chino Hills in the fourth district, handed over the chairman’s gavel to Supervisor Dawn Rowe who will serve as chairperson for the next two years. Mr. Hagman served two consecutive two-year terms as chairman. The board voted to keep him for a second term during the pandemic to maintain consistent leadership.
Chino Valley Fire Foundation donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) Friday to Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts in Chino and trained staff on how to use the machine to aid somebody suffering from cardiac arrest. Sycamore Academy is located at 13000 Pipeline Ave., south of Riverside Drive. The Chino Hills Community Foundation will donate an AED to the James S. Thalman Library and to The Shoppes near the security office, according to chairman Peter Rogers.
Residents of Chino Hills now have a convenient location to attend Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority meetings. The meeting place has been rotated to the Community Room at Chino Hills City Hall, after being held in City of Industry and Diamond Bar.
A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Thursday, Jan. 19 by the Riverside County Transportation Commission on Prado Road, east of Crestridge Drive in Corona, for the construction of a flyover lane to improve traffic flow at the 91 and 71 freeway interchange in Corona. Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez, who serves on the 91-71 advisory board, said Chino Hills residents will have a better commute coming home, although stacking will occur. Completion is expected in 2025.
The 60 Freeway eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp on Central Avenue is scheduled to close for 55 hours beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 through 5 a.m. Monday, January 23. There will also be intermittent lane closures on the Central Avenue bridge.
Chino and Chino Hills police departments issued 80 citations Wednesday to commercial truck drivers for truck route or moving violations during a four-hour enforcement in the City of Chino. Officers patrolled the areas where violations typically take place.
Officials with the Planes of Fame Air Museum at the Chino Airport said Wednesday plans are in place to build a similar museum at the Santa Maria Airport, which is located about 30 miles south of San Luis Obispo. A groundbreaking ceremony could soon take place with an expected opening of 2025.
Former Ayala High baseball coach Chris Vogt, who led the Bulldogs for 11 seasons before resigning after the 2022 season, was named head baseball coach at Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton on Wednesday. In 11 seasons at Ayala, Coach Vogt won 195 games and qualified for the CIF-Southern Section postseason eight times.
