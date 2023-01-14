The Chino City Council adjourned its meeting on Jan. 3 in memory of 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 29. Councilman Marc Lucio was critical of the judge for previously lowering the shooter’s bail who was convicted of a third strike offense in 2021, and Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the public should hold the state legislature responsible for the laws it creates.

Gov. Newsom unveiled his $297 billion budget Tuesday in the wake of an expected deficit of $22 billion. The state legislature will give input on the budget during the next few months, and it will be revised in May. A vote will be taken in June.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.