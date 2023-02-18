What America means to an immigrant

When I am asked to share my immigration story, I begin by talking about what life was like in the Netherlands during the Nazi occupation. The story evolves into why my family came to America where they had to learn a new language and adopt a new culture.
I take along my wooden shoes and my Certificate of Naturalization which states that I have all the rights of a citizen born in the United States. I took my oath, pledging allegiance to the United States, on Feb. 15, 1965.
There were hundreds of us filling the auditorium in San Bernardino. The judge had us all stand and pledge our allegiance to the flag. I had recited the pledge many times as a student but it struck me that day that this was serious.
I was promising that if America should be at war and Holland was on the opposing side, my allegiance would be with the United States. I love my motherland but being a citizen meant leaving everything behind and committing to support the United States over all others.
I explain to my audience what it was like to see three anti-aircraft guns positioned in our pasture and a munitions truck parked behind the house. The soldiers took our potatoes, and we ate the peelings. Those who helped Jewish neighbors were arrested and sent to a concentration camp. We were watched and tracked wherever we went. Through it all, my parents gave what little food they had to the refugees from other cities.
A teacher once commented how pleased he was to hear good things about the country. It is true that America is great. We experienced this when traveling by train from Ellis Island to Fullerton, California. Our family ran out of food. When the train stopped for one hour in Tucumcari, New Mexico two men went to the store and bought us two grocery bags of food.
My talk normally ends with what makes America great and I encourage students to take their citizenship seriously, do what they can to make their community a good place, and participate in elections when they are old enough to vote.
Our country is well worth the effort of placing our hand over our hearts for the Pledge of Allegiance. In this country, I have rights that are unheard of in many other countries, including wearing my wooden shoes if I so choose.
Albert vande Steeg is a co-founder of Food for Life Ministry, Inc. and author of two novels, The Canopy and The Dutch Winter. He is a retired police detective and a retired general contractor.
