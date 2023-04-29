I read with interest a letter from Chino resident Cecil Howell in the April 22 edition in support of the CVUSD School Board's decision to support a bill that would mandate that school personnel inform parents if their child identifies as transgender.
I agree with Mr. Howell that opinions on this issue aren’t necessarily aligned with “conservative” or “right wing” residents, nor with one religion.
Issues of gender identity, like issues of sexual preference, should be seen as deeply personal—to be dealt with by individuals hopefully with the support of family, friends, doctors, and caring professionals such as therapists and clergy.
However, these issues have been politicized and wielded as a weapon to polarize communities. Part of this politicization has been caused locally by Calvary Chapel Pastor Jack Hibbs, who consistently tells his congregation to vote Republican, to vote for certain school board candidates—and he often cites LGBTQ issues as the reason.
Pastor Hibbs draws the connection, so Chino Valley residents are right to point it out.
I agree with Mr. Howell that parents do and should have rights in regard to their children’s health and well-being. But I think Mr. Howell is incorrect to say that the right is “uncategorical and unqualified.”
Surely he would agree that parents who have physically and/or sexually abused their children do not have the same rights to information as other parents.
Almost all parents do have enormous amounts of love and concern for their children, as Mr. Howell points out. But, tragically, some do not.
Also, some parents who sincerely care about their kids nevertheless hurt them physically and/or emotionally. In response, laws and policies have been created to protect children’s safety and well-being even over parents’ rights.
The uncategorical and unqualified right of parents, in regard to LGBTQ issues, is to raise their children in such a way that their children will know that they are safe and loved no matter how they identify, gender-wise, and no matter their sexual preference.
Parents who do so don’t need school personnel to enforce their rights.
