Father’s Day is the only holiday in which the people being celebrated do all the grilling!
All kidding aside, being a father is one of the most underrated jobs on the planet. In a culture that wants to downgrade the importance of the father, we have to contend for the office of father.
Fathers have such an important role in the lives of their children and not just as provider. Listen, I don’t expect my kids to thank me for keeping the water running or the lights on. Those are my basic duties as a dad.
Providing financially is something that doesn’t always come easy, especially in this day and age. However, providing for my children is more than a paycheck.
I don’t think it matters how old your kids are, they want to be loved and cared for in every way: emotionally, physically, mentally, spiritually and financially.
Sometimes we can downplay the idea of providing emotional and mental stability. I believe that when we provide an environment for our kids to be loved unconditionally, we create an environment of security and trust.
Being a secure individual is highly underrated! When we are secure, we exhibit behaviors like bravery, confidence, esteem, inner peace, vulnerability and honesty.
Those traits are what we look for in good leaders. Good leaders are who we are looking for to take us into the future.
We are at a critical point in our nation. We are in dire need for true, honest leaders who love people, care for their cities, this nation and the nations of the world.
That starts somewhere. It starts at home. It starts with us dads!
When we speak life into the hearts of our daughters, letting them know who they are, they will never have to look for approval anywhere else.
They will be secure living in the full understanding of who their dads told them they are. The standard is set. Let there be some little kid trying to manipulate my daughter after I have told her the value of her worth. Not gonna happen!
Our sons, having been loved sincerely, can learn to be accessible. Most men are built to stuff their emotions and not talk about things that bother them. This causes broken relationships and pushes them into unnecessary health issues and strained relationships with their fathers or father figures. This becomes a cyclical curse that never ends. Our boys, no matter their age, need to be built up as strong, courageous men who know the value of the true nature of people.
It can start with us, dad! Let it be that our kids break the cycles of emotional poverty, mental deficits and the hopelessness that has become the pattern for so many young people. Let’s breed young men and women who are honest and courageous, encouraged to be who they are called to be.
Father. A title earned, not just handed out.
Let’s earn our title this Father’s Day! Let’s love our kids until they learn to love themselves and those in their circles of influence.
Darian Venerable is the lead pastor at Upward Call Church in Chino. He is a Jesus follower, husband, father and chaplain for the Chino Police Department.
