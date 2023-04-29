This is in regard to the letter from Chino resident Carol Houghton in the April 22 edition of the Champion. Ms. Houghton was writing in support of the CVUSD school board decision to send a resolution supporting a bill that required teachers and counselors to inform parents if their child comes out as transgender at school. (By the way, since the bill died in committee, this is all a bit of a moot point.)
Ms. Houghton asked if school board member Don Bridge, who voted against the resolution, was aware of a June 2021 incident.
A lot of lies surround trans issues. People are deliberately sowing fear of a tiny and downtrodden minority of the population—trans men and women—and they are hurting trans children and teens (again, who make up a tiny minority of all children and teens) even as they talk about protecting kids.
The 2021 incident Ms. Houghton brought up concerned a Virginia girl who was sexually assaulted by a boy in a skirt. Some biased media and some politicians made claims that this proves the danger posed by either trans students or by policies to accommodate trans students.
However, the Virginia incident has nothing to do with trans identity nor with policies enacted to accommodate trans students. The boy who was found guilty of assault does not identify as trans, and the bathroom policy folks blamed for the assault was not in place at the time of the incident. Furthermore, the assailant and the victim had used the same bathroom for consensual sexual activity before the assault.
Apparently it is Ms. Houghton, not school board member Bridge, who doesn’t know enough about this incident to learn from it.
