Friends, we are being thrown a few more curve balls with the start of the new year. Depending on the news you are listening to or the information you are obtaining from the internet, you will either swing and miss, or hit a homerun.
The word on the street, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is that home sales for 2022 are expected to perform well again as they did in 2021.
Some entities are predicting that home sales will be even or slightly surpass the numbers of home sales in 2021.
There is a possibility you did not miss your window of opportunity to sell your home and get a possibly “over asking” offer. Due to basic economics of the low supply of homes and the high demand of buyers, home prices will continue to rise.
Many homeowners are happy they have growing equity in their home and have a possibility of getting an offer over the sales price, but what about the interest rate?
Mortgage interest rates, even though they are historically low, presently at around 3.25 present, are anticipated to increase in 2022.
According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Fannie Mae and Fannie Mac rates are anticipated to increase between 3.3 percent to 3.5 percent. However, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, rates are anticipated to rise to 4 percent before the end of 2022.
With lower interest rates, a buyer will have a $30,000 to $40,000 higher buying power. As interest rates increase, a buyer’s buying power will lower along with the sales price range for which the buyer can qualify.
Along with the increased sales price, lack of inventory and interest rates increasing, we are also experiencing a 4 percent inflation increase making everything we buy more costly as reported by NAR.
Everywhere you turn, buying gas, buying groceries, or going out to restaurants will cost you more.
So, what does this all mean? If you have been on the fence to sell, here is a potential window to sell and net more proceeds with the low inventory.
Buyers who have not thrown their hat into the ring will need to “cowboy up” and compromise a little on their wish list. Many of us, including myself, want everything at once.
There is some truth to the adage, “good things come to those who wait,” but don’t wait too long and miss these opportunities.
Donna A. Baker is the broker-owner of “At Home Real Estate Group” in Tracy, California, selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource.
