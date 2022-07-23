Happy anniversary! We’ve been gardening together for a year. Hopefully you’re creating and maintaining gardens you enjoy.
This summer, as we follow the water restrictions imposed by Chino Hills, some of our plants may begin to show signs of stress.
Stressed plants are more susceptible to pests and disease, so this month we begin to discuss the “Disease Triangle” and Integrated Pest Management as an approach to our gardens and landscapes.
For a pest or disease to damage a plant, the situation must be opportune for that organism. Three things must be present, often represented as the “Disease Triangle:”
1. The host plant
2. Environmental conditions to support the pest or pathogen
3. The pest or pathogen.
Seems obvious, right? No tomatoes in the garden, then no tomato pests. We can also add a fourth element, time for the problem to develop. Eliminate any one of the three primary parts of the triangle and most pests/pathogens may never become a problem.
Within this framework, prevention is key—dissuade the disease/pests from establishing by managing garden resources and plants so as not to create an environment where problems thrive.
Perhaps choose disease-resistant plant species which should discourage certain pests. When transplanting, remembering right plant/right place encourages optimal plant health. Diversity of species in the garden means a plant pathogen has no opportunity to wipe out a monoculture.
And using California Natives or other plant families to attract pollinators and beneficial insects provides a means to deter and reduce pests as those beneficials should hunt the unwanted insects.
If plants are already sown? Employ management strategies like crop rotation, row cover, mulching, watering at the proper time to avoid surplus moisture on the leaves and plant tissues, and using a “trap plant” like nasturtiums to attract pests to a designated sector of the garden provide alternatives to chemicals.
Spraying anything is a last resort.
But then there are ants. Though ants may help aerate the soil, they farm pests for their honeydew. Preventing ants from farming in the plants and/or getting ants out of your plants is key.
The UCIPM website has strategies, methods, and lots of information to help with pest management and garden health.
As an aside: some fall-planted starts and seeds are back ordered. If you have a favorite garlic, kale, or cool season edible, now may be the time to order.
Donna Palmer is a San Bernardino County Master Gardener who lives and gardens in Chino Hills. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in San Bernardino County operate a free helpline to address your home gardening and landscaping questions:mgsanbern@ucanr.edu. Visit: mgsb.ucanr.edu for a list of upcoming classes and events.
