hortly after the appointment of Rev. Harry Branton as pastor in September 1928, plans were made for a new building and parsonage.
A building committee was appointed on July 15, 1929.
A lot facing Sixth Street, adjoining the church property, was purchased for the site of the parsonage.
On March 30, 1930, a finance committee was started. Three years had passed before they actually got started on the new building, but they carried on.
The plans called for the building to be a Spanish Gothic sanctuary, seating about 300 people, and a modern religious education building.
They moved the old church to the rear of the property and remodeled it into a large social hall. The stucco parsonage consisted of seven rooms and a double-car garage.
The financial report showed donations of $13,879 for the project and a bank loan was obtained in the amount of $23,000, of which all but $15 was spent.
During the building of the new church, the congregation and Sunday school held services across the street at Chino High School (now the Chino Unified School District offices).
The “Whatsoever Class” became very active, with a large membership.
Adult Sunday School and various groups grew in membership and maintained a full schedule of events.
Five-dollar banquets and “pinch a penny” banks were used to pay the church’s debt. On Jan. 18, 1931, the new buildings were dedicated by Bishop Charles Wesley Burns.
Just a few weeks after the dedication of the church, the Kimball pipe organ, personally built for Mr. W. T. Hickson’s home, was given to the church as a memorial to him by his daughters, Mrs. Seth Hastings, and Mrs. Guy O. Montgomery.
The Great Depression started in 1929 but that didn’t slow the church’s dedication to service to the community; they carried on.
In 1933, the three women’s societies of the Chino Methodist Church were combined under the name “Christian Service Guild.”
In 1940, as a result of unification of Methodists in the United States, these societies were united into the “Women’s Society of Christian Service.” Later, as the membership grew, small working groups called circles were organized.
One outstanding activity of the local Methodist women was the annual Christmas Tea. All the women of the community were invited. It was a large, community-wide festive affair.
Then, on Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese. The day after the assault, President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Japan and gave his “Day of Infamy” speech. Within a week, Germany declared war on the United States. We were truly involved in a world war.
During the war years, the women’s group did a lot to help the war effort. They bought bonds and provided goods for the David and Margaret Home. They sewed for the Red Cross, making garments and utility bags, and knit afghans for local emergencies.
They also collected woolen material for Kenny packs, which were used in the treatment of polio. A Kenny pack is a hot moist pack that was applied to affected muscles to relieve spasms and pain. They were given to Casa Colina, which at that time was located in Chino. They carried on.
On Sunday at 4:00 p.m., Jan. 16, 1944, the church had a service for burning the mortgage and rededication of the church buildings.
At Christmas in 1944 the church members served over 300 dinners at the USO in Ontario.
The church’s Golden Jubilee was celebrated in 1945. About that time a Men’s Club was organized and a Boy Scout troop was sponsored.
Good music continued to be a vital part of church life, and a youth choir was added. Also, during this period, the church began a 25-year relationship with Reverend and Mrs. E. Hoyt Smith in their missionary endeavor in Pakistan.
The Korean War started in 1950. This is another instance when the church pitched in and helped in many ways, just like in WWII.
During the fifties, the Women’s Groups were busy starting the church’s lending library and improving the social hall and kitchen, adding lights, cupboards, a refrigerator and a range with a hood and exhaust fan.
The church was also instrumental in forming the Chino Council of Social Services and the Chino Neighborhood House, which is still around.
As you can see, we let nothing hold us back. We are a service-oriented church and we carry on!
