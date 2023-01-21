Hippocrates said, “let food be thy medicine and let medicine be thy food.” What do you think he meant by that and what value does this statement hold for you in the new year?
Working as a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, I have seen a myriad of chronic health conditions ranging from uncontrolled diabetes to gut issues that can be improved or even resolved with proper nutrition and exercise.
The food we choose to eat every day is what truly fuels our body for the future. Think of your body as a car and your stomach as the gas tank. Are you fueling it with ultra-processed, high sodium foods that raise your blood pressure and cholesterol levels or are you fueling it with a variety of vegetables, whole grains, and high fiber foods that keep the motor running smoothly?
This is an analogy I like to use with my clients to help them shift their perspective on food. To keep the car running for as long as possible, we have to fuel it properly. The same goes for our own bodies. Here are my five tips to help you achieve positive health outcomes this new year:
1. Increase your fiber intake. Generally speaking, adults need about 25 to 35 grams of dietary fiber daily and most don’t actually meet these requirements. Look for whole grain products and try to add at least one fruit and vegetable to each meal.
2. Choose more water. Although soda, iced teas, and lemonades are staples for many, they are filled with added sugar and can contribute to uncontrolled diabetes, weight gain, and energy disturbances.
3. Reduce your frequency of eating out. It is very common for plates and to-go meals at restaurants and fast food establishments to have upwards of 1,500 mg of sodium per serving. That is more than half the recommended intake for the day in just one meal. Over time this can have serious negative effects on your health.
4. Eat your greens! Not only are dark leafy greens very high in fiber but they are also rich in antioxidants which help to decrease inflammation. There are so many varieties, and you can make it a goal to try at least one new dark leafy green vegetable per week such as spinach or asparagus to see what you like more.
5. Get outside. Taking a walk in your neighborhood or simply gardening in your backyard can help you get some daily exercise and more importantly, will expose you to vitamin D which your body needs and absorbs through sun exposure.
Take some time to think about some of these tips and what small steps you can start taking today to improve your overall health. What is realistic for you may not be for someone else.
Find what works for you and always remember that each small step you take is helping you to achieve great health for the future. This commentary does not substitute medical advice or treatment and is for general educational purposes only. Please be sure to speak to your medical provider.
Doris Taber, MPH, RDN, a Chino Hills resident, holds a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Food Science and a Master of Public Health. She owns The Plant Driven Dietitian, LLC which provides nutrition coaching and consulting to individuals, groups, and businesses within the Chino Valley. If you have nutrition-related topics you would like Doris Taber to comment on, please submit a request at plantdrivendietitian@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.