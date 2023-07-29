The once beautiful Hope for the Hills Park in Chino Hills, formerly called Coral Ridge Park, has been a fenced-in weed patch eyesore since Southern California Edison completed the 500kv underground power line project in 2014.
After Edison was forced to take down the 200-foot high tower in the middle of the park, along with the others towers they built, the pathway that connected the tennis courts portion of the park to the children’s playground portion of the park was restored, original lights were laid out where they had once been, and mowing strips were started to replace the grassy area.
About that time, the city renamed Coral Ridge Park to Hope for the Hills Park to recognize the group that brought down the towers.
Within the next couple of weeks, however, the light poles and mowing strips were removed, and additional fencing was installed at both ends of the park.
Weeds grew over the newly installed pathway and there is still no access to the restrooms from the tennis courts.
Edison claims it is for the safety of the public who might be walking over the underground line. This is nonsense. Edison and the California Public Utilities Commission have the responsibility to secure the safety of the public. That’s why it is 10 feet underground and the two-inch cable has 10 inches of insulation around it.
The underground lines go from the high end of Eucalyptus Avenue to the south side of Pipeline. There are no restrictions in any of these places except Hope for the Hills Park. One has to wonder why that is.
Maybe the Hope for the Hills group needs to be restarted to help fight this fight—again,
