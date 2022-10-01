Health benefits of soy
Considered a global “top health food,” soy has been researched heavily in the science community. Although there is a lot of misinformation regarding soy, working as a registered dietitian nutritionist allows me to provide an evidence-based perspective regarding nutrition.
The soybean is a native legume of China and has been used in eastern Asia for over 3,000 years. It was brought to the United States in the 1800s and has since been consumed in myriad forms (soymilk, tofu, soy flour, etc.).
But what’s so special about soy and why is it promoted as a “top health food?” To better understand, it is important to note that some foods, like soy, contain phytonutrients, also known as “plant-nutrients.”
These naturally occurring nutrients are what give fruits and vegetables their health-promoting benefits. Soybeans provide the highest source of isoflavones, a type of phytonutrient, rich in antioxidants with anti-cancer benefits.
A review published in the “American Journal of Clinical Nutrition” supported recommendations to increase soy intake to prevent type 2 diabetes (Tang et al., 2020).
This may be due in part to the low glycemic load of soy and soy products, meaning it can help keep your blood glucose at a steady level, while making you feel full longer.
Another study published in the “Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics” noted that an increase of 10 mg/day of isoflavones was associated with a seven percent and nine percent decreased risk of mortality from all cancers, including breast cancer (Nachvak et al., 2019). This is equivalent to about 1½ oz. of tofu per day.
Overall, soy is an excellent source of plant-based protein and can be substituted in place of animal protein. Just a 3-oz. serving of tofu contains eight grams of protein. It’s also low in fat and cholesterol providing mainly healthy fats to your body, which are far more beneficial for heart health than saturated fats found in animal protein. Low in carbohydrates, soy will not send your blood glucose skyrocketing after eating. It is also high in fiber, which is good for your gut health because it is digested by the bacteria in your colon.
Give it a try next time you go to the grocery store, whether it be soymilk, edamame, or tofu. My family’s favorite way of eating soy is by making tofu tacos and I’ve included the recipe below.
As is with anything you eat, it is important to first check with your medical doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist.
Tofu Taco Recipe
Servings: 6
Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
6 corn tortillas
1 block extra-firm tofu
2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
2 cups spinach, chopped
1 cup tomato, finely diced
1 bell pepper, finely diced
1 avocado, thinly sliced
For tofu seasoning: combine ¼ tsp. each of chile powder, garlic powder, nutritional yeast, cumin, onion powder, and dried parsley. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Directions
1. Prepare your tofu block by draining the water and pressing it with a tofu press or paper towel for at least five minutes. In a small mixing bowl, crumble tofu with your hands and set aside.
2. Combine ingredients for tofu seasoning and add to the crumbled tofu.
3. Using a nonstick skillet, add extra virgin olive oil over medium heat. Add the tofu crumbles and cook, turning occasionally until lightly golden (6-8 minutes). While tofu is cooking, warm your tortillas and chop your vegetables.
4. Once the tofu is cooked, assemble tacos with vegetable toppings. Top off with your favorite salsa for extra flavor and enjoy.
Nutrition Information (per serving):
163 calories
8 g fat
11 g protein
14 g carbohydrates
3 g fiberDoris Taber, MPH, RDN, a Chino Hills resident, holds a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Food Science and a Master of Public Health from CSUSB. She owns The Plant Driven Dietitian, LLC, providing nutrition counseling and consulting to individuals, groups, and businesses within the Chino Valley.
