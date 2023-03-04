Reconnecting with local food sources

Growing up in Chino Hills, I saw firsthand how this city was transformed from local farmland to residential living over the years. It wasn’t until I was in college that I fully understood how local agriculture impacts the environment, economy, and public health.

Fast forward 30 years and the food industry is now embarking on a major shift toward more sustainable food practices. Thus, reconnecting with our local food systems has become more relevant than ever before. As consumers, we play an integral role in this movement.  

