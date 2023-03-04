Reconnecting with local food sources

Growing up in Chino Hills, I saw firsthand how this city was transformed from local farmland to residential living over the years. It wasn’t until I was in college that I fully understood how local agriculture impacts the environment, economy, and public health.
Fast forward 30 years and the food industry is now embarking on a major shift toward more sustainable food practices. Thus, reconnecting with our local food systems has become more relevant than ever before. As consumers, we play an integral role in this movement.
The food we eat matters and when we choose locally sourced foods, we are helping our local economy and supporting community health. Eating locally grown foods will also help ensure food chosen is of the highest quality. These foods do not lose their nutritional value which is often lost in transit time from outsourced farms. Additionally, taste and flavor profiles are often better as the choices available are in season. Locally grown food is becoming more culturally diverse as many farmers are producing food that appeals to the people within the communities they serve.
This encourages people to try new foods and helps to promote a more inclusive community. By supporting local agriculture, we are helping to build a more resilient and connected community that is self-sustainable in which job security and supply to other local businesses become available. Here are some tips to help you get started:
1. Shop at local farmer’s markets
2. Connect with a community supported
3. Participate in community gardens around the
4. Start a backyard garden to grow your own food
5. Look for signs at grocery stores that state food
is “locally grown” or look for labels
at restaurants that say “locally sourced”
As Chino Hills continues to develop, it is important that we implement resources that honor our history and encourage future generations to live more sustainably. With Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) Day approaching on March 8, I would like to encourage you to celebrate the work RDNs do to help consumers make more informed food choices.
May they continue to make a difference in the health of people today and future generations to come.
Doris Taber, MPH, RDN, a Chino Hills resident, holds a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Food Science and a Master of Public Health from CSUSB. She owns The Plant Driven Dietitian, LLC, providing nutrition counseling and consulting to individuals, groups, and businesses within the Chino Valley.
