The extended growing season of a mild southern California winter means September is the month for soil, salad, sweet peas, and Santa Ana winds.
Here’s a basic primer on what’s beneath our feet in the garden. Soil is composed of four parts: mineral, air, water, and organic matter.
An idealized sample is 45 percent mineral, 25 percent air, 25 percent water, and 5 percent organic material.
Those mineral particles in the soil create texture which is identified as sand, silt, clay or some combination of sand, silt, and clay. Loam is a crumbly balanced blend of all three.
Unless the garden soil is completely replaced, as in container gardens and raised beds, the soil texture cannot be changed. It is our garden’s native soil. In Chino Hills it’s usually clay.
Identifying soil texture helps us understand soil characteristics, primarily water infiltration rates and water-holding capacity crucial to managing drought conditions and Santa Ana winds. Sand, the largest soil particle, feels gritty to the touch. Water infiltrates quickly and easily, meaning plants may need to be watered more often and fed more frequently as nutrients are easily washed through sandy soils. Avoid drying soil in drying winds.
Silt has a smaller particle and may feel silky to the touch. It doesn’t clump heavily when pressed together.
It may also hold water better. Irrigate less frequently than sand.
Clay (think Chino Hills) has the smallest particle, can be rolled into a ball when wet, cracks and becomes cement-like when dry, is notoriously difficult for water to infiltrate, yet holds that water longer than does silt or sand. Clay may hold nutrients longer and requires less frequent watering. Irrigate clay at a low water flow with a slow steady rate to avoid runoff.
Most garden soils are some combination of sand, silt, and clay with one particle predominant.
In Chino, we may find silty clay or even silty clay loam, a mixture of silty soil with significant amounts of clay and a bit of sand. It may irrigate like silt but retain moisture like clay. Various experiments determine soil texture: the soil ribbon test, the soil jar test, using a home testing kit, or sending a sample out for a formal soil test.
Moist clay rolls into a ball in the palm; dry sand feels like the beach. An internet search for “soil jar test,” “mason jar soil test,” or “soil ribbon test” will provide instructions for basic home soil identification.
Water efficiency aside, why does this matter? Soil texture does not change, but soil structure (the way those particles group together) may be improved. The addition of well composted organic matter creates more reservoirs for water absorption and storage, more space for plant roots to expand, better drainage, attracts beneficial micro-organisms, and results in a soil easier to work.
September is a great time to amend with rich organic compost improving any soil type and making fall plants happy. Apply purchased compost according to package directions or use homemade. Better soil makes a better garden.
What to plant in a rejuvenated September garden? Sow early blooming sweet peas by the first week of September or day-length neutral sweet peas like ‘Mammoth’ or ‘Velvet Elegance’ by mid month for fragrant flowers by Christmas.
Weather permitting, greens, chard, and leaf lettuce may be seeded into the garden toward mid month/month’s end, but heat and wind may mean shade cloth.
Perhaps you’ll choose beets, radish, or carrots. With so many choices, plant veggies you like to eat!
Donna Palmer is a San Bernardino County Master Gardener (class of 2021) who lives and gardens in Chino Hills. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in San Bernardino County operates a free helpline to address your home gardening and landscaping questions: mgsanbern@ucanr.edu. Visit: http://mgsb.ucanr.edu for a list of upcoming classes and events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.