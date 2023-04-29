A graduation tradition will be kept by all members of the Chino Hills City Council this month when they attend the Ayala High and Chino Hills High graduation ceremonies over the course of two evenings. To accommodate one of the ceremonies, the council rescheduled its May 23 budget workshop to the following night.
Opening the Tres Hermanos Ranch to the public for once-a-month tours has been proposed by Chino Hills Mayor Peter Rogers who serves as vice chairman of the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority board. At the April 12 meeting, Mr. Rogers asked staff to discuss the possibility of morning tours and come back with a plan. The 2,445-acre undeveloped ranch, located on both sides of Grand Avenue, is governed by the Authority consisting of three cities: Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, and City of Industry
It doesn’t make sense that the student store clerk positions are part-time at Chino and Don Lugo high schools and full-time at Ayala and Chino Hills high schools, according to Rhodes Elementary School teacher Scott Rossen. He told the school board on April 20 that clerks not only run the store but connect students to activities on campus. His child attends Chino High.
Attention Chino residents: the Chino City Council’s time change will go into effect this Tuesday, May 2. Don't be late. The meeting will begin one hour earlier, at 6 p.m., from now on.
One of the worst-looking streets in the Los Serranos community is Ramona Avenue, according to Chino Hills Councilman Brian Johsz, who said on Tuesday that the road resembled the surface of the moon with all the potholes. The repairs won’t happen until next year though. The Chino Hills public works director said the goal is to replace the waterline first and then repave, rather than repave and tear up the road again later.
Respectful students from Ontario Christian High School filled the last two rows of the Chino Hills council chambers on Tuesday to fulfill a government class requirement. The students were totally well-mannered as they sat through a long meeting and applauded each speaker, staff members, the police captain, and others. Their enthusiasm changed the mood of the meeting.
The “large dog” side of Vila Borba Park in Butterfield will close for turf renovation beginning Monday, May 8, and is not expected to reopen until June 16. Large dogs can still play at the park because the “small dog” side will be divided with a portable fence for both large and small dog play.
The City of Chino collected 1,333 hygiene items from a recent donation drive for the Community Care Closet, which provides clothing and personal products for school district families in need.
“Be nice to the school bus driver. It’s a long walk home.” In recognition of California School Bus Drivers Day celebrated by the school district on April 25, here are a few popular quotes: “I’m like a truck driver, except my cargo whines, cries, vomits and won’t sit down.” “Only a school bus driver would turn his back on a busload of kids.”
SoCalGas is offering a one-time grant of up to $500 for eligible customers age 55+ or have a household member that age to help pay their bills. A grant of up to $400 is available for non-seniors. Visit so calgas.com/gaf to apply.
