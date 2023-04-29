A graduation tradition will be kept by all members of the Chino Hills City Council this month when they attend the Ayala High and Chino Hills High graduation ceremonies over the course of two evenings. To accommodate one of the ceremonies, the council rescheduled its May 23 budget workshop to the following night.

Opening the Tres Hermanos Ranch to the public for once-a-month tours has been  proposed by Chino Hills Mayor Peter Rogers who serves as vice chairman of the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority board. At the April 12 meeting, Mr. Rogers asked staff to discuss the possibility of morning tours and come back with a plan. The 2,445-acre undeveloped ranch, located on both sides of Grand Avenue, is governed by the Authority consisting of three cities: Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, and City of Industry

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.