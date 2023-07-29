July 20 was a sad and embarrassing day for the CVUSD.
Board president Shaw embarrassed our school district by screaming at State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, after he spoke for his allotted time and then had him escorted out in the middle of the comments session, because he supported her opponent. Unfortunately, the losers in the policy will be the students.
This policy is asking teachers and counselors to out transgender students to their parents within 72 hours, which will discourage trans students from asking for help from a trusted adult.
In an ideal world, students would feel safe to come out to their parents, but there are many situations in which parents will be non-accepting of their child’s sexuality, leading them to lives of drugs, prostitution and targets for traffickers. Many brave students shared their experiences.
This policy will definitely lead to lawsuits that will remove funds from students in sports, the arts, field trips, and educational supplies.
