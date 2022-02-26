In the last six weeks we’ve had a cold snap, a storm warning, a heavy wind advisory, and a heat advisory. We’re all having a hard time keeping up.
But variable weather makes indoor gardening attractive. Now is the time to start seeds indoors for that delicious summer garden.
Late January to late February is the window for sowing tomatoes and bell peppers, with tomatoes (Solanum lycopersicum or Lycopersicon esculentum) the gardener’s favorite.
Specific start dates and germination instructions can be found on the back of the seed package, but a good rule of thumb is to plant tomato seeds six to eight weeks before the last frost date.
In Chino Valley, we can get away with sowing seeds indoors four to six weeks before that date.
If seeds have not been sown by early March, plan on using tomato starts from the store or nursery.
Start with a seed catalog favorite or simply choose tomatoes you enjoy eating: a Roma for sauces and paste, cherry tomatoes like “Sweet 100” for snacking, or perhaps Cherokee Purple for slicing into that world famous bacon/lettuce/tomato sandwich.
I grow “Celebrity” and “Early Girl” tomatoes almost every year just because they were favorites of both my mother and mother-in-law—a reminder of youthful summers spent picnicking in the garden.
Heirloom tomatoes are those old fashioned (open-pollinated) plants with a documented history. They vary in lumpy shape, size, and flavor profile and may be less disease resistant than more modern hybrid plants, but worth the effort.
Names like “Mr. Stripey,” “Black Krim,” or “Yellow Pear” invite inclusion in the garden.
Seed packages declare a tomato “determinate” or “indeterminate,” referring to growth habit and fruit maturity.
Determinate tomatoes generally have a bushy growth habit, mature all at once, and work great in small spaces and containers. Favored by canners and sauce makers, think Roma, “Green Zebra,” San Marzano, or “Celebrity”.
When sowing determinate tomatoes, consider starting seeds early and in succession every other week to lengthen the harvest.
Indeterminate tomatoes have a taller vining growth habit, set and ripen fruit throughout the season, and work well grown vertically. Think “Early Girl,” “Brandywine,” and “Sungold”.
Most cherry tomatoes are indeterminate. Choosing a combination of determinate and indeterminate plants means a tomato-filled kitchen. A word of caution, more than one or two determinate tomato plants may be more tomato than a family can handle. Plant at your own risk.
Sow seeds in rich well-draining soil or specialty seed starting mix; almost any container that drains well will do, from specialty seed flats to yogurt containers with holes punched in the bottom.
Plant seeds according to package directions (usually ¼”deep). Place flats or containers in a warm indoor spot, but out of direct sunlight. Keep the soil moist.
Plants should emerge in five to ten days. Once the first set of true leaves appears, transplant each seedling into its own approximately 4” well-drained container and continue to monitor, moving the plants to a partially sunny window.
Begin to slowly introduce the seedlings to outdoor sunlight (hardening off) about a week before transplanting them outside in the garden (when the soil temperature reaches 70 degrees).
Hardening off is done by gradually moving the plants from outside dappled shade to increasingly sunnier spots until they tolerate full sun.
Prepare to be amazed by the taste of summer sunshine in that first warm, ripe tomato!
Donna Palmer is a San Bernardino County Master Gardener (class of 2021) who lives and gardens in Chino Hills. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in San Bernardino County operate a free helpline to address your home gardening and landscaping questions: mgsanbern@ucanr.edu. Visit: http://mgsb.ucanr.edu for a list of upcoming classes and events.
