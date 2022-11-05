Commentary • Opinion

Dairy daydreams
I recently went to Flo’s Airport Café to enjoy a bit of nostalgia. I met Flo in the early 1960s when her restaurant was a one-person operation. She cooked and served the meals. Everybody loved her cooking.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THIS SERVICE IS THE EXACT REPLICA OF OUR NEWSPAPER - PAGE BY PAGE AS IF IT WERE IN YOUR HANDS. BECOME A MEMBER TODAY!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$39.00
|for 365 days
|2 Year Access
|$78.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$117.00
|for 1095 days
|4 Year Access
|$156.00
|for 1460 days
Get Started in accessing our paid content at no additional fee for the duration of your membership. To signup for a new membership please click here.
If missed delivery or wet paper please call our office 909-628-5501 ext 110 Leave a detailed message with name, address, and phone number. Readers must call before 1 p.m. on Saturday. Re-deliveries are available for Chino residents until 1 p.m. Saturdays.
I recently went to Flo’s Airport Café to enjoy a bit of nostalgia. I met Flo in the early 1960s when her restaurant was a one-person operation. She cooked and served the meals. Everybody loved her cooking.
Back then, most of the folks who ate at Flo’s were in the dairy industry, including milkers, hay haulers, grain salesmen, dairymen and construction workers. I sat with my friend and we talked about the yesteryears in the Chino Dairyland.
My first paying job was in 1959. I just turned 18 and I was hired to clean the milking equipment at the Tolsma dairy on Chino Avenue, west of Grove. After high school, I worked as a ranch hand for Dr. Vernon Stahl’s dairy on Pine Avenue, across from where El Prado Golf Course is today.
Milking cows paid better so about a year later, I hired on at the Vander Pol dairy. A few years of working two shifts and sleeping two shifts or skipping one shift of sleep caused me to consider a career change.
I hired on at Rietkerk Construction which was one of the contractors building new dairies in the Chino area. Dairymen were relocating from Artesia, Norwalk, and Cerritos and needed a place to build their farms. Land values there made moving to Chino Valley a lucrative opportunity to buy larger farms and increase the size of their herds.
Feeling nostalgic, I left Flo’s and drove east on what was once dairy and farming land. I arrived at Merrill and Grove avenues where the Haringa Dairy once stood. This was the place where I was promoted to foreman, even though I didn’t feel ready because I was the youngest man on the crew. The old guys were patient with me though and we became a good team.
The dairy barn, hay barns, corrals and house were gone. I remembered the long hours I spent forming the barn walls, setting the steel, and pouring and finishing the concrete on my knees. My work is now lying on the ground in broken heaps.
I drove on Eucalyptus, Archibald, Chandler, Cloverdale and Edison and saw abandoned buildings, barren land covered with weeds, and tract housing. Long gone were the corn and alfalfa fields that once fed the Holsteins.
I drove back to the Haringa dairy to contemplate the changes. My friend Rudy Haringa, who owned the dairy, died on Oct. 22 at the age of 84. We journeyed on the same ship from Holland to the United States in 1948.
I may be old now, but the memories of those days are fresh and delightful.
Chino resident Albert vande Steeg, a retired police officer and contractor, is the author of two books including The Dutch Winter, a story of surviving the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.