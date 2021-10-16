F
all is for flavor. Some we enjoy now, like leafy greens and winter squash. Some we plant now and enjoy later, like garlic.
Garlic (Allium sativum) is a member of the amaryllis plant family with leeks, onions, and shallots. My kids used to call them “soup” veggies as one started any homemade soup stock.
The optimal planting time is mid-October through early November, but in the Chino Valley, garlic can be planted now through mid-February.
Hundreds of cultivars with rich flavor profiles are divided in two sub species: hard necked and soft necked garlic. These two classifications are based on flower stalks, clove pattern in the bulb, and cold hardiness.
Hardneck garlic grows a flowering stalk or scape producing tiny bulbs at the top, looking like a miniature garlic head. Immature scapes can be consumed as green garlic, but mature scapes will be bitter and tough.
Under the ground, a single row of cloves wraps around that central stem forming the bulb we harvest in spring. While hardneck garlics will have fewer cloves per bulb, the cloves will be larger, more flavorful, and easier to peel, which means less stickiness when making garlic butter.
Hardneck garlic tolerates cold, but I’ve grown it in my garden in Chino Hills. This year I’m planting Music and Spanish Roja.
Softneck garlics, more successful in warmer climates, are the common grocery store offering. Instead of a central scape, softneck garlic has a series of leaves, there are more cloves in the bulb, they tend to be smaller and sweeter than the hardneck varieties and, in general, mature earlier.
Softneck garlic may store better and can be braided. California Early White or Inchelium Red are popular.
Garlic likes full sun and well-draining, loose soil (not compacted clay). It can be grown in ground, or containers/raised beds if your garden soil isn’t ideal.
Purchase seed garlic from garden stores or online your first year as grocery store garlic is often treated to prevent sprouting so won’t grow in the garden.
Separate individual cloves from the bulb and plant in moistened soil or potting mix. Follow package directions for planting depth. Top with compost after planting and again when green sprouts emerge.
In early summer prune the immature hardnecked scape after it has curled, but before it flowers, to redirect plant energy toward producing larger bulbs. Monitor irrigation as bulbs rot in soggy soils. (Elephant garlic, not a true garlic, has similar growing requirements.)
When the bottom third of leaves have turned brown or are falling over, dig up a bulb and test for harvest readiness. Garlic heads should be plump and covered in papery skin.
All garlics require curing before storage. Gently dust off the dirt and dry the bulbs in the sun for a few hours right after harvest.
Then place them out of the direct sun in a well-ventilated space for at least two to three weeks until completely dry. Garlic bread awaits when the cloves are firm to the touch.
Donna Palmer is a San Bernardino County Master Gardener (class of 2021) who lives and gardens in Chino Hills. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in San Bernardino County operate a free helpline to address your home gardening and landscaping questions: mgsanbern@ucanr.edu. Visit: http://mgsb.ucanr.edu for a list of upcoming classes and events.
