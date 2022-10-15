Let’s talk lettuce
An incredibly versatile plant, lettuce can be grown indoors or out. More than a delicious edible, when planted outdoors, lettuce can be used as an ornamental in seasonal landscaping, grown for seed, or cut for use in flower arrangements.
This cool-season leafy green has been cultivated for centuries and is worth trying in a fall garden.
Lettuces belong to the largest of plant families Asteraceae along with daisies, sunflowers, zinnias, and the globe artichoke. Two broad categories, loose leaf and head lettuce can be further subdivided into categories including butterhead, cos or ‘romaine.’ loose-leaf, crisphead or icebergs, and Batavian or summercrisp.
For the gardener, this means a chance to experiment with growing different lettuces and many opportunities to find a favorite growth habit, leaf texture or flavor profile.
As always, when choosing an edible to grow in the garden, begin with what you like to eat. For most that means a round headed iceberg lettuce.
Then try something new: perhaps a rich savory endive, or an exotic frisee, maybe a reliable romaine, or colorful coral lettuce. There are even seed packets with pre-made mixes to provide variety and ease of selection.
Each seed packet will be a mine of information about the plant species, growth habits, germination/planting requirements, and time to maturity. If you plan on seed saving, it is worth noting if the species being planted is a hybrid or an heirloom.
Seeds saved from heirloom plants produce offspring that are true to type and have the characteristics of the parent plants. Hybrids, which are a cross between plants, have seeds which do not mature true to type.
Seeds saved from a hybrid plant will produce offspring demonstrating a rotating variety of parent plant characteristics. If you’ve fallen in love with a hybrid lettuce variety, it’s best to purchase the seeds for next season’s planting.
Regardless of the lettuce variety being planted, some requirements are common to all: lettuce will grow in clay soil, but prefers a site with well-draining soil and at least 4 to 6 hours of sunlight a day.
Seeds may be sown directly into the soil or plants may be grown in pots or indoors and transplanted into the garden. Lettuce may be grown to maturity in pots or containers.
A heavy feeder, lettuce delights in soil that has been amended with organic matter/compost before planting and enjoys being fertilized every 3 to 4 weeks during growth. Consistent watering is key to producing a pleasant flavor profile, but avoid getting water on growing foliage to reduce mildews and pests.
Drip irrigation is an efficient choice for the garden bed or container, but furrows and troughs work well too, as does a larger garden olla. And mulching the raised bed, planting area, or even the container keeps weeds at bay.
So much more than a salad staple, delicious lettuces can be added to soups, stews, used as wraps, or even grilled. Finding the right variety for your kitchen is worth the effort.
Donna Palmer is a San Bernardino County Master Gardener who lives and gardens in Chino Hills. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in San Bernardino County operate a free helpline to address your home gardening and landscaping questions: mgsanbern@ucanr.edu. Visit: mgsb.ucanr.edu for a list of upcoming classes and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.