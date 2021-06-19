Father’s Day is an annual day set aside each June to recognize fathers and their impact on their families. Losing my father suddenly after his 40th birthday left 12-year-old me a bit confused about the role a dad should play. I had good memories of my dad, but they were only a handful since my time with him was limited. As I grew up, other men in my life such as my uncle, invested time in me, and helped fill the gap of a missing father figure. When I married my wife, her father announced to all that he was officially adopting me, which at the age of 29 was something I had wanted for a very long time. He taught me how to do many things that I never learned to do, such as simple everyday tasks around the house and how to maintain a car. Most importantly though, my new dad was interested in me and genuinely cared about my well-being. He encouraged me, told me when I needed to be a better man, and prayed for me. When I had children of my own a few years later, I gave my all to be the dad that I did not have as a kid. A few more years later my family of four instantly became a family of six when my wife and I adopted two orphans from Ethiopia. My wife had long had a heart for adoption, but it wasn’t until one fateful Father’s Day in 2009, while sitting in church, that I felt we had to adopt. After all, I was an orphan, and knew just how it felt not to have a father and had no reason (other than fear of the unknown) not to adopt. I loved being a dad and together my wife and I wanted to share that love with other children who did not have parents to love them. Being a dad is the most difficult, yet the most rewarding things I have ever done, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have and love children.
Remembering another father who has affected all who have lived in Chino - the first father of Chino, the founder, Richard Gird. Richard Gird was a Tombstone, Arizona miner who in 1881 purchased Rancho Santa Ana del Chino and additional land totaling 47,000 acres. In 1887 Gird subdivided the land, which he called the Chino Ranch, into small ranches and 23,000 acres into the town of Chino. That same year he established the Champion Newspaper. His master plan of the town laid out streets in straight paths in north, south, east and west directions, with the north/south streets named numerically and the east/west streets named alphabetically. Most of these streets maintain their original names, with the exception of Riverside Drive, which was originally A Street, and Monte Vista Avenue, which was First Street. These straightly lined streets make it easy to navigate the city. In 1893 Gird sold Rancho Santa Ana del Chino, amid financial trouble. He passed away in Los Angeles in 1910, at the age of 74.
On this Father’s Day I would like to extend well wishes and gratitude to all of our Chino dads. Being a dad doesn’t always mean caring for your own children. Be on the lookout for others who may need a father. I’m sure there are others like me who would love to be “adopted” at any age.
Share your Chino memories and feedback by email at Chinomemories@gmail.com. Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
