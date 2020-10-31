I found my first job in 1988 at the local Chino bookstore, Newsboy Books & Video. The store was located in the old Alpha-Beta & TG&Y center, northwest corner of Central and Walnut, between Mi Ranchito and Americana restaurants. I worked Saturdays from 2 p.m. to closing at 9 p.m. and then opened the store on Sundays at 9 a.m. and closed at 6 p.m.
I stocked shelves with magazines, comic books and the gossip-filled National Enquirer. I rented videocassettes and ran the cash register, working the store alone the entire time. Friends would often stop by to visit me, and I grew to know the regular customers that came in week after week. I was paid $3.35 per hour and loved it.
Newsboy Books was opened in the 1970s, and was originally called Chino Newsstand. In 1988 B. Dalton Bookseller, Chino's first major chain bookstore, opened in the idle of the newly built Chino Town Square on Philadelphia Street and had huge selections of over 5,000 books and magazines. They had special guests at their grand opening, including author Dean Koontz. Free balloons and pencils were given away....life was still simple then, and people were excited about free balloons and pencils.
That bookstore closed in 1998, after Barnes & Noble acquired it, but eventually liquidated some stores. Chino Hills now has a Barnes & Noble in The Shoppes on Grand Avenue, but there are presently no bookstores in Chino. I suppose digital media plays a big part in the lack of demand for printed matter, which saddens me. I still enjoy holding what I am reading, and still subscribe to a daily newspaper.
I asked others in my Chino Memories Facebook Group where they worked for their first job in Chino, and received a wide variety of responses. With over 8,000 members in the group, ages range greatly, and many shared of their experiences working at places no longer operating in Chino. Retail businesses such as the department store Value Fair, at Central and Walnut in the current Big Lots center, gave many their first time job.
Grocery stores, like Michael’s Market, Foodland Market, Shopright Market, Alpha Beta and Vons offered many jobs as box boys and checkers. Those were the days when checkers rang in grocery prices by hand, and box boys delivered groceries, typically bagged in brown paper bags, to the customer’s car, and even put them in the trunk.
Restaurants, including Mr. Taco, Ozzie’s, Alphy’s and Pizza Peddler employed many as cooks, dishwashers, waitresses and hosts. Music stores such as Music Plus and The Wherehouse had jobs stocking music tapes and records on shelves, and assisting customers at registers. All of the places I have mentioned are no longer in the city of Chino, but not forgotten. Each person shared their fond memories of their first jobs, and many, like myself, still have dreams, while sleeping, of working there.
Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found daily in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
