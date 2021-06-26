There’s something about Chino that keeps people from moving away. I am told over and over again by many different people that multi generations of their families live in Chino. Some trace back to the early 1900s, making them a pioneer family in our city. Chino started out as a small agricultural community, with revenue and jobs originally generated from the beet sugar factory, and then dairies and the growth of crops such as potatoes, corn, and strawberries. Chino’s natural underground water made the soil easy to grow crops in, and gave the city the motto, “where everything grows,” that was emblazoned on the city’s emblem that covered flags at city hall and on police car doors. Crops weren’t the only things growing in Chino. After the 60 Freeway opened in 1971, it became a gateway for all those who had never come to Chino to experience the wonders of the small town. The population quickly grew, causing problems for the city, such as an insufficient number of classrooms for children to attend school, and underground sewage pipes that could not support the amount of water being pumped to and from the numerous new housing tracts that were built for families making Chino their home. With new families came new friendships. Students that attended school together can be found today meeting for lunch at their favorite hangout. It must be bonds such as these that keep people living in Chino decade after decade.
Something I have noticed during my time in Chino is that our big little city is a place where you can and will often bump into people you know. There are stores, businesses and restaurants that I frequent that I most always know someone at. One such place is the Riverside Grill. Nestled between the car wash and Chevron station on Riverside Drive, just west of Central Avenue, the Riverside Grill opened in 1997 through a partnership of brothers. Rodrigo and Al Avila purchased the old Kentucky Fried Chicken building and converted it into a fine dining experience that has become a favorite of the community. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all served, and if you visit regularly, the staff are bound to memorize your order, and know you by name. You just might also run into your barber, teacher, realtor or a variety of other people that you are acquainted with. This connection with friends happens all throughout the city, and it feels good.
While Chino’s population continues to grow, the city strives to keep their citizens connected though events that are typical of small towns. Concerts in the park, outdoor movie nights, Fourth of July fireworks celebrations and Christmas parades are annual events the city sponsors to give their people the opportunity to come together to get to know one another.
I came to Chino in 1986, and while 35 years may sound like a good amount of time to live in one place, it’s just the beginning of the many possibilities of new friendships to be made in Chino. Maybe someday I will run into you!
Share your Chino memories and feedback by email at Chinomemories@gmail.com. Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.