I have been working with nonverbal autistic students for the last six years. To try and understand what these students are going through, imagine that you can grasp what others are saying with your functioning mind, but you cannot speak.
You try to communicate but the individual on the receiving end has no idea what you mean.
You flap your fingers and hands, jump, and hum. These movements are called stimming, and it is a way for you to calm yourself.
Too much noise, being overwhelmed, and a change in your routine are some of the reasons stimming occurs.
I have been able to gain the trust of the student I work with by constantly saying, “I love you,” “I promise,” “trust me,” and asking frequently if he is okay. These assurances are as important in our daily communication as visuals and iPads.
Recognizing his abilities rather than his disabilities plays an important role in his development and our relationship, and patience is a key component.
For example, it takes time for him to transition from one place to another. Transitioning from his home to school can be frustrating.
One morning when he arrived at school and exited from the vehicle, I sensed something was bothering him.
As we began walking to the classroom, he decided to sit in the parking lot and refused to get up.
This was his way of communicating to me that he was frustrated.
It was apparent that stress and anxiety were setting in as more vehicles and students arrived on campus. He appeared confused and overwhelmed.
My colleagues crowded around him wanting to help but my student became more agitated. He needed space and time to regroup before he got up calmly and walked to class.
I remember going to a fast-food restaurant on a fieldtrip when I first began working with my student.
I was mentally prepared and focused as we entered the restaurant.
As I was ordering the food, my student proceeded to sit down next to an elderly lady.
My instincts told me this was not a good idea because of my student’s unpredictability so I quickly but calmly approached the table and apologized for intruding into her space.
Despite my concern for the lady’s well-being, she was very complimentary of my student who returned to sit with his classmates without incident.
Our fieldtrip was a success!
I have worked with incredible colleagues for the past six years. I understand the praise given to first responders, police, and military for their daily sacrifices.
My colleagues rank right up there for the work and dedication they have to our profession.
It is my opinion these individuals are undervalued but still dedicate themselves to those who need it most. It has been an eye-opening experience and a privilege to work with them.
My student will be transitioning soon. I have watched him grow from a young teen to an adult. Our time together has been gratifying and fulfilling. He will always be a part of me.
Rozanne Alonzo is a Chino Hills resident and contributing columnist for the Champion.
