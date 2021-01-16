As a kid, my friends and I would watch Dodger baseball games on TV, listen to them on AM radio, and if we were lucky, we would take the short drive from Chino to Los Angeles to see a Dodger game.
I remember the thrill of the 1981 World Series, in which our Los Angeles Dodgers played the New York Yankees. All eyes were on the boys in blue, and their manager Tommy Lasorda. Tommy was outrageous on TV, with many wild arm waving face to face shouting matches with umpires. You never knew what would happen while watching him manage his team.
After his 20 years of managing the Dodgers and leading them to two World Series titles, Tommy remained with the team and could be seen at most every game. He was the face of the Dodgers.
Tommy Lasorda was a huge part of my life, and the Dodgers organization. I always looked for him when I attended Dodger games and could most always find him sitting in his regular seat, just to the left of home plate. He was there to support the boys in blue. He would take photos and sign autographs for anyone who approached him, even if they woke him from his nap.
One of my two greatest memories of meeting Tommy happened when I was attending Dodgers Spring Training in Arizona, and he drove up in a golf cart and sat at a table to sign autographs. There was no handler there for him--just Tommy and his pen. He shouted orders at people, telling them to line up and that he would sign first for the kids. I stood to the side of the table, a few feet from him and recorded him as he signed.
One kid approached wearing an Angels baseball cap and he looked at the kid with a straight face and said in his Italian accent, "what is that you're wearing on your head? I'm not signing for you!" The kid stared speechless. Then Tommy slowly smiled and signed anyway. The crowd burst into laughter.
My second meeting with Tommy was when my son was throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium. Tommy was standing at home plate, and as my son approached me, Tommy said, "hey kid, if I was a manager, I'd hire you." My son was beyond stoked to hear that. Tommy then signed a ball for him, and took a photo.
In 1994, Tommy Lasorda came to Chino and threw a pitch to Country Springs Elementary’s principal. He was the guest speaker at the school's dedication, and gave an inspirational talk, just as he had done so many times with his team. He was a natural coach, and he used it in all he did in life.
I was an excited kid in 1981 when I peeled open a wax pack of baseball cards to find a Tommy Lasorda, and tacked it on my bedroom wall alongside my Ron Cey and Steve Garvey cards. He made an impression on me that he never knew of, but just like that baseball card that I still have, the impression will last forever. Thank you Tommy Lasorda for making baseball all the more fun for me.
Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
