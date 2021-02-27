Baseball has long been America’s favorite pastime, and can be traced in Chino to the early 1900s. The city had it's own team, which would play other city teams, and was a popular weekend activity for those living in Chino. These were times of no radio or television, making live sports the highlight of the week.
In 1927, the Chino Champion reported about Chino’s All-Star baseball team:
"Popping out singles at a needful moment and playing snappy ball behind the stellar pitching of Louie Lobo, the Chino All-Stars tore down the tepee of the Pomona Aztecs here Sunday afternoon by a score of 8 to 2. Louie had his hooks breaking nicely throughout the game and allowed but five safeties while striking out eleven Aztecs. His only bad inning came in the second when he hit the first man up."
While baseball was played by high school teams, younger kids did not have the opportunity to play until 1953, when Little League came to Chino. Four teams were formed that first year, and was offered to boys, ages 9 to 12, living within the school district’s boundaries. In 1955, Chino was divided at Central Avenue, and a second Little League team, called Chino American, was formed for the east side. Chino National would serve kids on the west side. Kids excitedly signed up to play organized baseball, and soon became part of teams sponsored by and named after local merchants, such as Week’s Roses, Chino Farms Grocery Store, Pomona First Federal Bank and others.
Chino American Little League was formed in 1955 by Amado "Mayo" Briones, a 1934 Chino High School graduate who loved the sport of baseball. As a young man, Mayo worked in the orchards of Chino, and created softball teams that played games with orchard workers from other groves. These baseball games were often played at the original high school baseball field, which eventually became the parking lot of the DES Hall when Chino High School relocated to its current location. Mayo wanted to create a place for kids to play baseball and had a few friends join him in turning a vacant lot located behind the new high school into a baseball field. In 1979, the baseball field was named after Mayo Briones, in honor of the time and sweat he put into creating the field and the league. Mayo continued to serve with Chino American Little League until he retired in 1985, at age 72. After retirement, he continued to attend games and was often seen sitting in his lawn chair on the grass, cheering for the players. Mr. Briones passed away in 1998, but left behind a baseball field that has made countless memories for kids growing up in Chino. In the spring of 2017, Chino American played their last games at Mayo Briones Field, due to the field being relocated to Ayala Park to make way for the construction of the new Chino High School buildings.
My son is now 18 years old and no longer plays baseball, but those many years of watching him play, while sitting in the bleachers chewing on sunflower seeds under the hot sun and feeling the rush of excitement as he hit a homerun during those Saturday baseball games on the Chino National Little League, live on in my mind forever. I often drive by the ball fields and see other kids playing, and their parents sitting in those same bleachers – making memories of their own.
Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories, images and nostalgia of the community, which can be found in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
