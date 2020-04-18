Chino Valley Lumber has been on the east side of Central Avenue, just south of Chino Avenue for as long as I have been in Chino. I drive by it regularly, and often glance over at the massive piles of lumber that line the yard. My father-in-law knew the men who worked there, and anytime my home needed an improvement project, he would take me to Chino Lumber and Hardware to buy whatever it was that we needed.
They most always had every item we were looking for, and if they didn’t, they would order it for us. I assumed the business would always be there but have been advised that they have suddenly closed to the public and soon will be permanently closed. I spoke to the owner Brett Johnson, son of the late owner Barry Johnson, and was told they decided to close for several reasons, with one of them being the increasing difficulty of operating a business under the ever changing laws of California.
His voice quivered when he told me he was glad his father didn’t have to live through closing the family business. Pete Johnson (no relation to Barry’s family) started it as Valley Lumber on Central Avenue south of the railroad tracks in 1959. In 1971 Barry Johnson went to work for Valley Lumber, and eventually acquired the business from Pete Johnson. Barry was a 1951 Chino High School graduate who learned the lumber business while working at Al Carlson's Chino Lumber Company on 7th Street south of D Street, in downtown Chino. When that lumber company closed in 1966, Barry went to work for Chino Grain and Milling, then owned by Ralston Purina. In 1971 he went to work for Pete Johnson at Valley Lumber and in 1972, acquired the business when Pete retired and moved out of state.
Barry changed the name to Chino Lumber and Hardware, and stayed there for over 40 years, until health issues forced him to retire. His son Brett took over the business and continued to run it in the same customer driven tradition that his father did.
Barry was a great man who served Chino in many capacities, including as a lifelong Chino Rotarian, YMCA fund raiser, helped with Little League and Boy Scouts and was a board member of the Chino Valley Historical Society. He passed away on May 29, 2018, at the age of 85 after several years of illness.
Lynda Flathers, 1st Vice President of the Chino Valley Historical Society, remembers Barry:
When I was booster president for Chino High School, Barry hopped on my bandwagon to provide all the clean (no nails or screws) wood for the football bonfire rally at the Chino Fairgrounds. He had that cute little smile and winked at me, saying, "We'll save all the end cuts in a bin for you, so it'll be clean." He delivered a huge bin of wood to the fairgrounds on the day of the rally, at no charge. The kids had a great rally and that went on for a couple years until the fairgrounds decided not to host it again.
That’s service that most likely would only come from a small business. Chino was founded by small businesses, and the downtown area was once flourishing with them. It’s important to support our small businesses within the city. I hope Barry Johnson’s legacy of kindness and support of his city is passed on by those who knew him, and who received the service he and his staff provided at Chino Lumber and Hardware.
Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found daily in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
Added notes:
When Barry Johnson received the city’s Edwin Rhodes Community Service award in 2012 the writeup noted that his many contributions and projects which ranged from church (Lutheran) and service club (Rotary) to home construction and repair for low income people, were done quietly and unheralded. When the big box lumber companies arrived, Chino Lumber continued by developing strong loyalties among its customers, many of which enjoyed the firm’s annual Christmas dinner for them. Barry married his high school sweetheart Earlene when he returned from the war in Korea, and they celebrated 63 years together, and were parents of three sons, Jeffrey, Phillip and Brett. Earlene died last November. –Al McCombs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.