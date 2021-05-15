Chino built its first stand-alone high school called Chino High School in 1909 on Riverside Drive, facing south towards Sixth Street.
It was intentionally built at the end of Sixth so that those who got off the train at the nearby station on Chino Avenue would see it.
The cost of constructing the school was $40,000 and it could accommodate 300 students. The first classes were held in the high school in September 1910, with 70 students in attendance. The three-story building was beautiful, with six giant pillars surrounding steps that led to the doors. Unfortunately, the marvelous building would not last long.
After the 1932 Long Beach earthquake, concerns regarding the safety of the building caused the city to remove the pillars and the top two stories. In 1931, a new gymnasium was built to the east of the high school at the northwest corner of Riverside Drive and Seventh Street.
The city paid $18,000 to construct the gym, which included a 92-foot long hard maple wood floor with bleacher seating on both sides and 10 showers with multiple lockers in the player changing room. The huge structure was built by Monrovia contractor V.R. Bush and was considered the best gymnasium in the area at that time.
The gym was used daily for junior and high school P.E. classes, as well as basketball games for the school’s teams. Art exhibits, lectures, meetings, class promotions, reunions and many different kinds of gatherings were held there.
The events I have most been told about though are the numerous school dances. Only soft-soled shoes were allowed on the maple floors, which led many to dance barefoot or in their socks. Live music was played and teens danced for hours, not realizing they were creating memories that they would someday share with me.
The gym was a great meeting place during that era – a place that brought people together socially and for entertainment.
In 1961 and 1962, the Harlem Clowns, a trick playing basketball team created by Albert “Runt” Pullins, an original member of the 1929 Harlem Globetrotters, came to Chino to battle it out against the Chino All-Star Team.
T
he game was played on the basketball court in the school gym. The event was a Kiwanis and Key Club fundraiser, with tickets sold at $1.50 each. The comedic sports competition was a sellout and is still talked about today when I mention the gym.
After the new Chino High School campus was built at its present location on Park Street, and Ramona Junior High opened in 1963, the gym was sold in 1964 for $32,156 to the Portuguese Society, Chino Valley Divine Espirito Santo (D.E.S.), meaning The Holy Spirit, and has been used as the D.E.S. Portuguese Hall ever since.
Wedding receptions galore have been celebrated at the hall, along with annual traditions and queen ceremonies. They also held dances with live music, such as Ronnie and the Casuals at their teen dance shows in the 1960s.
I am lucky enough to live near the D.E.S. Hall, and regularly drive by and gaze into the always open doors to see the elaborately decorated room often used for religious festivals. It’s nice to know the old wood floors in the gym building are still being used to bring people together 90 years later.
The next time you drive by the hall, take a look. You just may see the open doors making new memories for a new generation.
Share your Chino memories and feedback by email at Chinomemories@gmail.com. Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
