Spring is upon us. I am smelling the wildflowers, listening to music from the past and looking through old photographs. I cannot help but reminisce about things have changed over time. Many sentimental memories enter my mind and I become very nostalgic. What my boys call the olden days, I call my best days.
My husband and I have been residents of Chino Hills for 34 years and we have loved every minute. We began raising our family in 1985 and moved to Chino Hills in 1987. We were inspired to explore Chino Hills. My husband and I were told that if we were an Andy Griffith fan, Chino Hills was the Mayberry of the West Coast. We quickly discovered Chino Hills was family oriented, crime was not an issue, there was a lot of open space and most important it gave us a sense of community. The sense of community was obvious. We felt the simplicity, peacefulness and commonality. We were first-time homebuyers and the mutual support and the quality of life were comforting to us.
Many fond memories enter my mind as a young mom raising two boys. Buying a home comes with added financial responsibilities so I decided to run a daycare from home. I also returned to school to finish my college degree in education after my boys were in school full time. Looking back running a daycare from home, I often think to myself, “wow that was a lot of work.” It sure was but I enjoyed being home raising my boys full time. My husband and I met wonderful parents and many of these parents became lifelong friends. During Christmas season we began a tradition. My husband and I would host a Christmas party inviting parents and children I cared for in our home. Santa Claus came to our home from the City of Chino Hills Recreation Department every year. This tradition strengthened our bond with the parents and children which still continue today.
I recall several streets including Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive were being widened or extended back in 1987. Driving to Diamond Bar or Chino to a grocery store became a weekly family outing. Chino Hills did not have a local grocery store during this time. The coupons were doubled and sometimes tripled and this was quite a savings. We attended church in a recreation hall. Everyone attending was waiting patiently for the church to be built. Internet and cell phones were nonexistent. Schools were being built and everything seemed so new. Looking back life was simple but at the same time as many young families, we had a lot on our plate.
During the spring and summer months our neighborhood would come alive. A strong community provides a safe and secure environment and this is what we experienced raising our children. Everyone looked out for each other. Our little neighborhood community was a small sample size of what the Chino Hills community was all about as a whole. There were many spring and summer days neighbors would return home from work and within an hour the garage doors would open. Neighbors came outside and conversed while watering their yards, kids rode bikes, played catch and because of this interaction we got to know each other very well. We gathered in the cul-de-sac on the Fourth of July and barbecued with everyone sharing favorite dishes and recipes. Neighborhood kids played a variety of sports and games. It was chaotic but as a close friend shared with me, “enjoy this time because life has a way of changing things.” Life did change and time marched forward.
Chino Hills has changed considerably over the past 34 years. Despite its growth, the openness and beauty of Chino Hills remains intact. My husband and I are approaching retirement age and we have been asked many times by friends and family if we plan on moving. We have seen friends move to other parts of the country in retirement. My husband and I ask ourselves “why would we want to move?” Chino Hills has been home for us. We love the area and people who make up Chino Hills and it still has a small town feel. Where else can one go for a hike at a nearby State Park, horseback ride, walk the many scenic paths or parks, and go to a restaurant and run into someone we know? Chino Hills community has played a major part of our lives and it has helped shape who we are today. Community depends on us as much as we depend on the community. Memories are a foundation of our lives. Enjoy every moment.
Rozanne Alonzo is a longtime Chino Hills resident who writes occasional columns for the Champion.
