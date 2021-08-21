Eating breakfast out has long been a time for families, friends and professionals to meet both socially and for business reasons. Chino has many places to enjoy breakfast, but two restaurants have stood the test of time and have fed generations of people mounds of flapjacks and a countless number of eggs. I have written about Flo’s Cafe and Cock-A-Doodle many times, and each time numerous opinions are shared, trying to convince me that Flo’s or Cock-A-Doodle is the best breakfast place in Chino. I have dined at both, and thought I would share a bit about each of them.
Flo’s Airport Cafe was owned and opened by Flora Stack in 1963. As her health declined, she sold the restaurant in 1975 to Paul and Donna Hughes. In 1986, they opened a second location on Riverside Drive, purchasing the building from JB’s Donuts and restaurant owner Jim Scruggs. They named their new restaurant Flo’s #2, and along with their son Scott, have been serving Chino ever since. The restaurants have their regular customers, some who prefer to dine at the counter. Their biscuits and gravy are a favorite, and are regularly mentioned to me each time I write about Flo’s Cafe. There is most always a line in the morning, but the wait is well worth it. The breakfast served will make you forget about the time you may have waited.
Cock-A-Doodle Restaurant, located on Central Avenue, just south of Riverside Drive was built, owned and operated by the Sosinsky family from 1957 through 1971.
In 1971, Tony Freitas purchased the business and ran it until 1996 when his daughter Pat Costa took over. Pat and her husband Joe serve homestyle meals, including breakfast morning and night. I have enjoyed many breakfasts in those high backed red vinyl booths at Cock-A-Doodle, now officially known simply as The Doodle. My times there with my friend and mentor Al McCombs made memories that will last a lifetime, and I continue to enjoy breakfasts there on Saturdays with my children. Pat and Joe Costa are always there to greet me and I especially like it when their longtime waitress Maria serves me. Maria has been serving at The Doodle for decades and always remembers me, and my order. It’s a delicious small town feeling experience.
So, can there really be one place with the best breakfast in Chino? The staff, location, experience and the taste and quality of the food all play a part in determining a favorite place. Everyone has a different opinion of what may be considered the best. I am thankful for the many options we have in Chino, and that we have two places such as Flo’s and The Doodle to continue enjoying breakfasts while making memories with our family and friends.
Share your Chino memories and feedback by email at Chinomemories@gmail.com. Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.
