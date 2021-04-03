Pizza before a movie...pizza after a Little League baseball game...pizza on a Friday night after work...pizza for a birthday party...pizza has always been a popular meal that is loved by most everyone. Chino has had many great places that served pizza, and some of the best were/are the dine-in restaurants. When I was growing up in Chino in the 1980s, I spent a lot of time as a teen hanging out and eating pizza at The Pizza Peddler, which was located on Central Avenue, on the northeast corner of Philadelphia Street, near Rite Aid (formerly Thrifty Drugs). The Pizza Peddler served delicious pizza, and had a row of arcade games to play.
A pocket full of quarters for Pac-Man, combined with an ice cold pitcher of Coke and a hot pepperoni pizza made me and my friends happy to be there for hours.
Brat’s Family Pizza was opened by Ralph and Carolyn Francis in 1967 in the Alpha Beta center on Central and Walnut, next door to TG&Y. Brat’s featured live band music, piano and organ music, pool tables and darts for entertainment. In the early 1970s, Harold Baughman owned the business, and by 1980, Billye Hughes owned Brat’s and changed the name to Brat’s Bar and Grill. By 1985, the pizza place was gone, and is currently the home of a bar called Ray and Sandy’s Hideaway.
Pizza King was a name Howard Fitzgerald called himself, and named his restaurant the same when he opened in 1966 on Riverside Drive near Big W Barber Shop. Special chorizo pizza was served at the price of $2.40 for a large, and soda cost just 15 cents. In 1969, the restaurant changed ownership and became Chanelo’s Pizza King.
Straw Hat Pizza came to serve pizza in Chino in 1973, and has never left. The restaurant has always been located on Central, south of Walnut, next to Big Lots (formerly Pic-N-Save, formerly Vons). In 1978, manager Bob Fletcher claimed his Straw Hat restaurant made pizza that would measure more than a mile long per week, or the equivalent of 1,500 pizzas. Besides pizza, Straw Hat also has a salad bar, sandwiches and their own created specialty, called the Hot Hat, a hot baked pita-like sandwich. In the 80s and 90s, old black and white comedies, such as the Little Rascals, played for parents to watch on the big screen, while the kids played arcade games and rode Charlie the mechanical horse for a penny. Sports teams can still be found after games at Straw Hat, which has long supported local community sports. Forty-eight years in business makes Straw Hat the longest running pizza place in Chino, and I can only imagine how many people have enjoyed it during those four decades.
Round Table Pizza came to Chino in 1981, when the new Alpha Beta center opened on the northeast corner of Mountain Avenue and Riverside Drive. Much has changed in that center, yet Round Table still remains, and is now Chino’s second oldest pizza restaurant. They still have games in the back room too!
New York Pizzeria opened in the former Gemco Center on the northeast corner of Central and Walnut in March 1984. Bob Gillis and his wife Jill are the original and current owners of the pizzeria, which has served Chino from the same location for 37 years. Countless pizzas have been devoured atop the red plaid covered tables, celebrating birthday and baseball team parties. The pizza is delicious, sports are always playing on the big screen TVs, and they still have a room filled with arcade games for kids and those of us who still feel like a kid. Don’t be surprised if you find me there, with my pocket full of quarters, just like it was the 1980s again.
Share your Chino memories and feedback by email at Chinomemories@gmail.com. Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
