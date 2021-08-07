Back to school memories in Chino

It may feel like summer with our triple digit temperatures and sun-filled days, but this Monday, Aug. 9 is back to school for most students in Chino. The school district changed the start date to August about 10 years ago for reasons relating to state testing dates. Each year I am surprised at how early school seems to be starting.
I guess I still think the new school year begins the day after Labor Day as it always did when I was in school. The September holiday was a final hurrah for kids and we knew it was a signal that summer was ending and fall would soon be upon us. Late nights of watching movies would end and regular bedtimes would return.
We would crawl into bed and try to fall asleep as our minds kept us awake with thoughts of what our new teacher and classmates would be like. In junior high and high school, we would pick up our schedules the morning of the first day of school and hope the right classes had been chosen for us.
A week or so before school began, kids would go back-to-school shopping for clothes, shoes, and school supplies. Back then our parents bought us clothes for the start of school, and they would pretty much last the whole year, that is, if we still fit in them by June. Chino had some great places to shop for school clothes, and I have been told that in the 1950s and 60s, Bloch’s Department Store downtown on Sixth Street was a popular spot. In addition to clothes and shoes, Bloch’s also sold P.E. clothes which all kids were required to wear for physical education.
Shoes were also bought at Kirk’s Shoe Store across the street from Bloch’s and Kirby’s Shoes in the Alpha Beta center on Central and Walnut avenues. School supplies could be found downtown at stores such as Reher’s Pharmacy and McLean’s Stationery, or farther north on Central at Value Fair, which was in business from 1966 to 1981.
When I was attending school in the 1980s, Miller’s Outpost on Central north of the 60 Freeway was the place to shop for clothes. The store had the newest styles for men and women, including acid-washed jeans and Maui and Sons surf T-shirts for me. Many girls enjoyed shopping at Clothestime, which was on Central near Winchell’s Donuts. Pencils, rulers, protractors and Trapper Keeper folders were sold at Sav-On and Thrifty drug stores on Central. Shoes were purchased at Vans shoe store or the Montclair Plaza.
Mom packed our lunches in a brown bag or the new Star Wars metal lunch box we bought at Gemco, and off we went to school. Some of us walked, while others rode their bicycles or took the bus. The first day of school was filled with nervous excitement as we entered the campus, not exactly sure where to go. Once we found our classes, we waited for the teachers to introduce themselves and then call roll, struggling to pronounce each name correctly. Teachers always pronounced my last name wrong, and most looked around the room for a female because of my unisex first name. I used to hate roll call because of that, but as an adult, I quite enjoy the confusion I see today when people call my name from a list.
Lessons were learned, sports were played and friends were made during the school year, and as quickly as it started, it was suddenly over in June. I remember thinking as a kid that I couldn’t wait to be out of school for good.
Now as an adult I have vivid dreams of being in school. It’s funny how the mind often longs for simpler times. Wishing our Chino kids a great 2021-22 school year, and hoping they create memories that someday become dreams for them too.
Share your Chino memories and feedback by email Chinomemories@gmail.com at Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
