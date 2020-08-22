I had the pleasure of meeting with Raul Garnica, who will turn 98 in September. During our conversation, he shared his memories of 86 years of living here. Raul was 12 years old when he came to Chino from Colorado in 1934 with his parents to work the fields. His family had friends within the city, so they moved from Colorado to this town with an abundance of farming. In Colorado he went to school through 4th grade, he learned to speak English, and then decided he would rather work than continue his education – a decision he would later regret when he entered the army.
When his family of eight came to Chino, they lived in a camp, located where the prison is now, with many other migrant workers. His family of 8 lived in a small one room home in the camp, where they all worked picking and shucking sugar beets. He remembers the sweet taste of the beets, which could be eaten straight from the ground. He would continue farming at different ranches in Chino, picking walnuts, oranges, lemons and peaches.
In 1942, at age 20, Raul was drafted into the Army, along with three buses from Chino. Eight wound up with him in his division in Oregon, where they trained. Because of his basic education through the 4th grade, his highest level in the army was Private First Class.
Raul was trained to be a medic, and traveled by ship for 18 days to Algeria, Africa where he received additional training. They then landed in Anzio, Italy where he served on the front lines with the 361st Infantry, 91st Division, battling the Germans and Italians.
During one of the battles, Raul suffered a wound from shrapnel and was sent to the hospital. Upon recovery, he was shipped to Japan, where the war was still raging. While he was on the ship the war ended, and Raul returned to America. He was discharged in 1945, and was awarded a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and several other citations.
After the war, Raul enjoyed hanging out at the GI Café, located in downtown Chino on D Street, where he would play pool with his buddies for five cents a game. He met his wife in Pomona, married her in 1946, and they moved into a small back house on 12th Street in Chino. Later they moved into the front house, and then next door, where he still lives today. Together they raised three boys and a girl, all who grew up and attended Chino schools.
In 1950 Raul worked for the Mogle Brothers, who had a water pumping service on Central Avenue. There he learned to drill water wells and later worked for other water pumping companies, where he drilled many wells for farmers and dairymen. Raul remembers dairies all throughout the city, which provided plenty of work. Slowly the dairies closed, and homes were built where the dairies once were.
Raul was known as “the one with the cigar,” and was requested for employment by that name. He hasn’t smoked cigars for many years, but recently was asked by a local farmer to work on a water pump. At 97 years old, with the assistance of his son, the one without the cigar did the job he was known for.
Mr. Garnica ended our meeting saying,
“I’ve been very lucky, very happy and lived a happy life in Chino.”
Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found daily in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.