Earl Scheib was a name known for auto paint jobs and collision repairs offered at affordable prices. Mr. Scheib started his business in Los Angeles in 1937 at the age of 29 and expanded his shops across the country. In the 1950s, his TV commercials, in which he was the spokesman, made his paint job prices of $99.95 extremely popular. Earl Scheib may have been famous for his business, but his passion was horses.
In 1969, he built a 34-acre horse ranch in the farm town of Chino, located on the northeast corner of Ramona and Chino Avenues, which ran through to Yorba Avenue. The ranch was named Green Thumb Farm, after Earl’s wife Fran, who raised prize-winning orchids.
In 1977, it was reported that an average of 80 horses, most of which were race horses, were quartered at the farm. The farm had a 5/8 mile track which was put to good use by some of the horses that were used to race at Santa Anita and Del Mar. Earl was an avid horseman who loved horse racing, and even made unsuccessful bids for running the fall racing dates at Santa Anita and for the racing lease at Del Mar.
Green Thumb was easily seen by all who passed by, with low rising white picket fences that gave view to never-ending fields of green grass. The horses could be seen in the distance, sometimes running on the track or grazing in the fields. It was a regular sight for students on their way to Don Lugo High School, which was just west of the farm on Pipeline and Chino avenues. While the population of Chino continued to grow in the 1970s and 80s, the acres of pastures of Green Thumb seemed to keep the city’s small town country charm alive. Property value of the farm shot up in the 1980s, but Scheib refused to sell to developers. He had promised himself that he would keep the land for the horses.
Mr. Scheib enjoyed one last horse race at Santa Anita on February 29, 1992 and made it to the winner’s circle. Though he was in a wheelchair, and suffering from emphysema, he was overjoyed to have won the race.
He passed away at his Beverly Hills home that same night at the age of 85.
In 1995, the land that was Green Thumb Farm was approved by voters at the poll to be rezoned from industrial to residential. The property was listed for sale for $3.9 million dollars, sold to a developer by Scheib’s estate, and residential homes were built on the land. The farm may just be a memory today, but when mentioned, it sparks a smile on the face of many.
Plenty of people have told me they remember all kinds of things relating to Green Thumb Farm, such as riding their bikes by the farm, stopping to watch the majestic horses, building forts in the eucalyptus trees behind the farm or simply remembering the green grass. These are memories that will last forever.
Earl Scheib may have had a love for horses, but it was the farm on which the horses roamed that the people of Chino loved.
Share your Chino memories and feedback by email at Chinomemories@gmail.com. Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
