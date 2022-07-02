A small act of kindness can have a big impact whether it is in words or actions. A supportive smile and a helping hand can go a long way.
At the age of 82, my mom was independent and insisted she did not need help on her weekly trips to the grocery store. She made sure her grocery bags were packed lightly.
One afternoon, my mom’s neighbor noticed her lifting and carrying her groceries from her car and offered to lend a hand whenever she returned from the grocery store.
My mom gratefully accepted and looked forward to the weekly company as well. Words of encouragement, mentoring a subordinate employee, being available for someone dealing with life issues, or something as simple as a smile can help mend spirits and create a sense of purpose.
I recall my husband on an extremely hot summer day walk outside our home and offer a group of gardeners bottled water. Kindness is that simple.
My friend and I were at a restaurant in Chino Hills. A sign was posted stating they were out of most soups due to the problems of deliveries.
We witnessed a customer behaving disrespectfully to a server because the customer’s desired soup was unavailable. The server approached our table and apologized to us for the disruption.
This led to a short discussion about when things were going to get back to normal, labor shortages and supply chain issues.
We made it a point to be friendly, patient, considerate, and generously tipped our server when we departed.
A few years ago, I was shopping at my favorite candle store. I was having trouble pulling up my rewards card with my new smart phone. I tried not to make my struggle obvious, but apparently I did because an individual noticed and offered to help me.
I was so grateful because my time was limited, candles were selling fast, and I was a bit embarrassed as I was holding up the line. Every now and then we see each other and exchange a few words. We don’t know each other’s name but we both know what we shared and I was ever so grateful for her help.
The lyrics of John Lennon’s song Imagine come to mind, “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. I hope someday you’ll join us and the world will live as one.”
Just imagine what our world would become if kindness was a priority.
Rozanne Alonzo is a Chino Hills resident and contributing columnist for the Champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.