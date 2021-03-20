Jim Ewert,
former General Counsel of California Newspaper Publishers Association
I was first introduced to Al as a young media law attorney/lobbyist. Al began the conversation, “Jim, I have a question for you . . .” That question about the law regarding public access to government held information was the first of many that he would pose. Al’s inquiries were always insightful and challenging.
Al’s thoughts on that subject arose from his wholehearted dedication to his community and its residents which he served for decades as the publisher of its newspaper. It was beloved by readers because of him. He was always looking for ways to help improve Chino.
Whether it was getting a clearer grasp of the law to help his neighbors better understand decisions made by local lawmakers, serving as a member of the Chino school board or sharing his views on local issues (or whatever was on his mind) in the Rolltop Roundup, Al provided clear thinking, wise counsel and throughout his life made his community a better place to live.
I will miss Al’s disarming charm (and his questions) greatly.
Sam Matthews,
Publisher Emeritus of the Tracy Press, former publisher and longtime co-owner (with his brother) of the Tracy Press.
Al McCombs was a longtime friend and fellow newspaper editor and publisher whom I’ve known and admired for more than sixty years. And during that long tenure, there has been no greater defender of the public’s right to know how elected officials and governmental agencies are conducting the public’s business than Al.
Al has pursued goals of furthering the free flow of public information by starting in his hometown through articles, editorials and columns in the Champion and continuing with support of California’s open-meeting and public-records laws and federal Freedom of Information statutes.
That support has often been made through active participation in state and national newspaper associations and other organizations involved in open government and First Amendment issues.
Al’s efforts in furthering the public’s right to know was not an occasional or brief undertaking, but more than six decades of committed, continuing involvement. California has lost, and I don’t think Al would mind me using this word, a Champion of Open Government.
Tom Newton,
former Executive Director of California Newspaper Publishers Association
Al had a high expectation that the government entities his newspaper covered would be open and public and he often used The Champion’s voice to alert readers to violations of the Ralph M. Brown Open Meeting Act.
Former Executive Director Tom Newton recalled how Al brought his zealous fight for transparency to the meetings of his beloved trade association, the California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA).
“For most of his life, Al was a member and leader of CNPA, and served as its President in 1982. Long after he had left the board, he attended a pivotal meeting of the CNPA directors in which the board was struggling with a painful decision to terminate its executive leader. When the board attempted to clear the room to discuss “a personnel issue,” Al stood from the back row, and, quoting the bylaws, eloquently argued that active members had a right to remain in the room so they could witness and understand the association’s processes and decisions.
There was quite a bit of push-back, but when the dust settled, Al and his fellow members stayed in the room to watch the board’s difficult deliberations.
