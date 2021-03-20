Jim Ewert,

former General Counsel of California Newspaper Publishers Association

I was first introduced to Al as a young media law attorney/lobbyist. Al began the conversation, “Jim, I have a question for you . . .” That question about the law regarding public access to government held information was the first of many that he would pose. Al’s inquiries were always insightful and challenging.

Al’s thoughts on that subject arose from his wholehearted dedication to his community and its residents which he served for decades as the publisher of its newspaper. It was beloved by readers because of him. He was always looking for ways to help improve Chino.

Whether it was getting a clearer grasp of the law to help his neighbors better understand decisions made by local lawmakers, serving as a member of the Chino school board or sharing his views on local issues (or whatever was on his mind) in the Rolltop Roundup, Al provided clear thinking, wise counsel and throughout his life made his community a better place to live.

I will miss Al’s disarming charm (and his questions) greatly. 

Sam Matthews,

Publisher Emeritus of the Tracy Press,  former publisher and longtime co-owner (with his brother) of the Tracy Press.

Al McCombs was a longtime friend and fellow newspaper editor and publisher whom I’ve known and admired for more than sixty years. And during that long tenure, there has been no greater defender of the public’s right to know how elected officials and governmental agencies are conducting the public’s business than Al.

Al has pursued goals of furthering the free flow of public information by starting in his hometown through articles, editorials and columns in the Champion and continuing with support of California’s open-meeting and public-records laws and federal Freedom of Information statutes. 

That support has often been made through active participation in state and national newspaper associations and other organizations involved in open government and First Amendment issues.

Al’s efforts in furthering the public’s right to know was not an occasional or brief undertaking, but more than six decades of committed, continuing involvement. California has lost, and I don’t think Al would mind me using this word, a Champion of Open Government.  

Tom Newton,

former Executive Director of California Newspaper Publishers Association

Al had a high expectation that the government entities his newspaper covered would be open and public and he often used The Champion’s voice to alert readers to violations of the Ralph M. Brown Open Meeting Act.  

Former Executive Director Tom Newton recalled how Al brought his zealous fight for transparency to the meetings of his beloved trade association, the California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA).

“For most of his life, Al was a member and leader of CNPA, and served as its President in 1982.  Long after he had left the board, he attended a pivotal meeting of the CNPA directors in which the board was struggling with a painful decision to terminate its executive leader.  When the board attempted to clear the room to discuss “a personnel issue,” Al stood from the back row, and, quoting the bylaws, eloquently argued that active members had a right to remain in the room so they could witness and understand the association’s processes and decisions.  

There was quite a bit of push-back, but when the dust settled, Al and his fellow members stayed in the room to watch the board’s difficult deliberations.

Rowland “Reb” Rebele,

Classmate and Colleague of Al McCombs 

I'll never forget one of the finest, most dedicated journalists I've ever known--Al McCombs--telling me how shabbily he was treated by a former executive director of the California Newspaper Publishers' Association (CNPA)  when Al was president of that time-honored institution some 40 years ago.
 
I was mortified.  That the top employe of such a well-respected association representing virtually every daily and weekly newspaper in the state would treat its duly elected president, a longtime weekly newspaper publisher like Al who was loved and respected not only in his Chino community but by his fellow publishers, with such total disrespect angered me to the core.
 
So to make a long story short, we--Al and I and a few others--were able to fire that executive director for cause when I became CNPA president some six years later.  Firing someone is never a happy exercise, but a just firing resulting in a better newspaper association, was frankly worth it.   
 
Al helped me all along the way.  He knew the CNPA bylaws so well that when this executive director tried to finesse his way out of coming clean to the board of directors, Al spoke from the floor and quoted chapter and verse of the bylaws that ultimately brought that ED to account and shortly thereafter resulted in his dismissal.
 
That was Al McCombs,.  Smart and with a memory like a steel trap, McCombs simply would not let any mal- or mis-feassance slip by without bringing the matter to public attention--either through the columns of his Chino Champion newspaper or his many years of service on the Chino Unified School District board or his equally long service to CNPA and later the California First Amendment Coalition (now the First Amendment Coalition).  Al had his accountability attennae out to keep his fellow members on track.
 
Al and I met when, as students, we worked together on the Stanford Daily from 1947 to 1951  I think our finest hour was in 1951 during the height of the Korean War when we went as a team to the San Francisco International Airport (representing what we proudly called "the Peninsula's only Morning Newspaper") to report on General Douglas MacArthur's arrival after being recalled from duty in Korea by President Harry Truman.   
 
We followed the General as he got off his Air Force plane to be welcomed by an honor guard and then whisked by police motorcade to the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.  Al led me on a chase through the halls of the St. Francis trying to get a personal interview with the much decorated but now much dismissed General. We never succeeded, but we called in a good color story for the Daily anyway.
 
That was Al McCombs.  Always on the track of a good story.  His nose for news and his ability to track down the details was legion.  He mentored many young reporters on how to be solid, fact-based, accountable journalists--but he flavored his reporting and editing with the personal touch through his weekly Champion column, "Rolltop Roundup."   I'm sure many readers turned first to Al's Rolltop to find out what he had to say about Chino community happenings.  His was "personal journalism" at its best.
 
I could go on with my exploits with Al.  We went to the Colorado River with his son Bill and another dear friend of Al's to surprise him with a birthday boatride on the river.  It was a sweet, relaxing time, full of memories and happiness.  We went to Sacramento as Stanford students to listen in on our state legislature and find out how laws were made.   We worked on the old San Francisco NEWS as students sitting at the feet of veteran reporters to find out how news was reported.  We went on double dates together.  We went to grad school at the Harvard Business School to learn how to own and publish a financially successful weekly newspaper.  And I was an usher in Al's wedding to his talented wife Gretchen whom he met while we were at Harvard.  
 
Like Al, Gretchen too served the Chino community well as a teacher and music professional, beloved by all who knew her.  She and Al were a partnership that together made Chino a better, happier place to live and raise a family. 
 
Al and I both were in the U. S. Navy as supply officers--he stationed at the huge Norfolk, Va. Naval Supply Depot and me a disbursing officer on an ammunition ship in the Pacific.  We corresponded, shared sea stories, and then, Al invited me and my wife Pat to go on an unforgettable fishing weekend at Cheatham Annex, an ammunition supply depot on the Naval Base.   I caught the largest bass I'd ever hooked, barbecued it, and Al took a picture of Pat and me that hangs to this day in my office.
 
I could go on with stories about how I loved and appreciated this man McCombs, but I won't.
 
Suffice to say he was among the greatest.  Al set the bar for all would-be community newspaper publishers today and for as long as responsible, fact-based community news reporting remains a essential part of a democracy.

