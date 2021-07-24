Anyone who has lived in the Chino Valley can attest to having experienced the high winds that often blow through the Chino Valley. The high gusts of wind are known as the Santa Ana winds, or simply the Santa Anas. They are dry and hot, and typically occur during the autumn season. When Chino and Chino Hills were less populated, the winds had less obstruction and regularly tore through the area, leaving destruction in its aftermath. Nature was an easy target for the Santa Anas, and trees were no match for the winds.
The Pine Tree Motel on the west side of Central Avenue, north of Philadelphia Street, was originally built as 16 units by owner Pat Grabowski in 1965, and was then called the Pala Motel.
It was built near a towering pine tree that could be seen from miles away.
In 1973, the name was changed to Pine Tree Motel after the giant Italian Stone Pine tree that grew in front of the motel.
In 1972, Sunset Magazine declared the tree to be one of the oldest and largest Italian Stone Pines in the west. In addition to the name change, 14 rooms were added, which then became a two-story structure.
In 1981, the Santa Ana winds tore a piece of the pine tree from the trunk and it landed on a passing car driven by Annie Reed, wife of the late Pastor Fred Reed of the Los Serranos Foursquare Church.
Rescue workers used the Jaws of Life to remove Annie from her car. Each time I tell this story, I am told by many that Annie died that day from the massive tree branch falling on her car.
Those stories are an urban legend because in reality, she went home from the hospital a day later to the parsonage in Los Serranos where she lived with her husband and family.
In 2003, another round of fierce Santa Anas blew the 100-year-old Italian Stone Pine tree to the ground, knocking over a block wall and forever ending the history of the tree.
Motel owner Pat Grabowski had the city’s seal carved in a portion of the tree, and in 2004 presented it to the city. The giant wooden emblem is displayed in the city’s Public Works Department.
The Santa Ana winds didn’t just impact nature but the Stater Bros. on Riverside Drive and Yorba Avenue, which opened as Shopright Market in 1954, became Todd’s Market, Pix Market and then Chino Farms Market.
On Christmas morning in 1972, the winds ripped a piece of sheet metal from the roof of the market, which hit a power line and caused a fire, burning the building and gutting the grocery store.
It sat in charred ruins for years until Stater Bros. rebuilt it. The store opened for business in 1974.
Former Chino High School principal Dick Ferguson told me many stories of the Santa Anas.
He said when the winds came to town in the 1960s, they would blow so much dirt and rocks that the school district considered the flying debris harmful enough to cancel school for the day.
Back then, there were many wide open spaces within the Chino Valley that gave the winds plenty of ammo to blow around.
The dress code was altered on windy school days. At that time, girls were required to wear dresses or skirts, but when the winds came, they were allowed to wear pants under their dresses and skirts.
The Santa Ana winds still blow through the Chino Valley and leave a mess.
Surely you have grumbled unmentionable words at the winds as you cleaned up afterwards.
The invisible foe we face from time to time is a nemesis we all can agree to dislike.
Share your Chino memories and feedback by email at Chinomemories@gmail.com. Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
