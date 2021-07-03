Chino has long held the tradition of celebrating Independence Day with a parade, park activities and fireworks for the people of the city. The events bring families together to recognize our great country and the battles that were fought to gain our freedom from England. Chino’s annual Fourth of July parades were typically held on the morning of Independence Day. The parade first started in 1926, and became well known throughout the valley. The parade was newsworthy and written about in newspapers such as The Los Angeles Times and Progress Bulletin. In 1953, it was reported that the parade attracted over 50,000 people, who came to view the floats, classic cars and marching bands. Many remained after the parade for the day long activities held at the city park, followed by fireworks.
Let’s go back to 1926, when Chino celebrated Independence Day with a parade through the downtown shopping area of D Street, with patriotic festivities held in the city park on Central Avenue. The park at that time was located between Chino Avenue and D, where the old fire station sits today. The population of Chino at that time was less than 3,000, and the Champion reported that more than 6,000 people, many from out of the area, attended the events. Minnich and Baldwin, business partners who were well known in Chino, hauled their float displaying their farming equipment as other decorated automobiles followed. The D Street businesses were decorated with red, white and blue flags and bunting. These buildings remain today, with businesses such as Royalty Cakes operating from within them.
The American Legion worked hard to make Chino’s annual Fourth of July celebration a special event in 1940. In an effort to encourage the spread of “Americanism,” the Legion created several prize winning contests. Merchants were invited to decorate their storefront windows in the patriotic theme of the “Spirit of America” for a chance to win valuable prizes. Floats, decorated cars, marching bands and horse riding groups were entered in the morning parade that would travel up Sixth Street, across Riverside Drive and down Central Avenue for all to see. Following the parade would be an event filled day-long gathering at the city park. Prizes were awarded to boys and girls who played games and small sports. A giant fireworks display was enjoyed in the evening, and the grand finale was when a 1940 Master Chevrolet sedan was given away.
For those who still had energy, a dance was held at the Community Center on B Street, hosted by the 20-30 Club. Chino’s population had grown to 4,063, a gain of more than 945 in just 10 years. The event was a huge success, as 10,000 people from within the city and beyond gathered to enjoy the city’s festivities.
When I was a teen in the 1980s, Chino continued its annual celebration at sites such as Chino High School’s football stadium and Ayala Park. My family sat on blankets on the grass and enjoyed grilled hot dogs and potato chips with cold Coca-Cola. Bands played music and games were played as we waited for the sun to set and the moon to glow in the darkened sky. As the stadium and park lights faded, the night became brightly lit with what seemed like hundreds of fireworks exploding into glorious glowing bursts of colors. Oohs and aahs were heard from all who gazed up into the patriotic sky. It was a night where we came together to celebrate as one. May you and your family celebrate this day of freedom, and most importantly, stand unified in knowing we are all part of America the Great, regardless of our differences.
Share your Chino memories and feedback by email at Chinomemories@gmail.com. Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
