The Chino Community Services Commission has recommended the name “Chino Rancho Park” for a new park at Phillips and Central. Commission members said they wanted to include the city name and a historical reference. The Chino Rancho Ride was a former horseback riding event that began in 1937 as part of Chino’s 50th anniversary. The city council will make a final decision.
More than 98 percent of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census as of Tuesday with 31.9 percent counted by census takers and other field data collection operations, and 66.5 percent of housing units responding online, by phone or by mail.
A well-attended memorial at CrossPoint church in Chino was held Monday for William (Bill) Van Leeuwen, retired Chino Valley dairy leader who lived in the Eastvale area and died Sept. 5 at the age of 81 (not 71 as previously stated here).
Carbon Canyon resident Tina Javid is now chairman of the Boys Republic board. Mrs. Javid represents the Gas Company in this area.
Two inmates at the California Institution for Men in Chino died this week from complications of COVID-19, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported. Their names, ages, and cities of residence were not given. Since the pandemic began in March, 23 inmates at the Chino prison have died from the virus.
City councils of both Chino and Chino Hills adopted resolutions supporting Prop. 20, the "Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act of 2020." Lt. Patrick O’Brien of the Chino Hills Police Department said that Prop. 20 would fix the unintended consequences of earlier Props. 47 and 57, including the restoration of felony charges for some theft crimes chargeable only as misdemeanors.
Planes of Fame Air Museum at the Chino Airport will host an F8F “Bearcat” flying demonstration at 11:30 a.m. today (Oct. 3) that will be visible from anywhere nearby. A limited number of people will be allowed into the museum because of COVID-19 restrictions. Reservations are required at planesoffame.org. The F8F “Bearcat” was designed as the ideal Naval aircraft for World War II.
The Department of Toxic Substances Control for the second time posted a document on its website with a page missing related to Aerojet Ordnance Co. in Chino Hills. The missing page contained the projected cost estimate of $81,000 for fiscal year 2020-21 for oversite activities performed by the Department.
Chino Valley Fire District is seeking bids by Oct. 15 for roof replacement projects for Fire Station 4 in Carbon Canyon and Station 6 at 13707 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Bidders can view the contract at headquarters or visit www.cvifd.org at “Request for Proposals.”
If you think San Bernardino County had problems when they mailed 92 notices to Chino Valley residents about the flood control channel and 59 addresses were wrong, the New York City board of elections has far more serious concerns. The board will re-mail absentee ballots to almost 100,000 voters who received ballots with return envelopes containing names of the wrong people.
