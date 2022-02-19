Brrrr….it’s cold. The last two Chino Valley School District board meetings have been held outdoors at Buena Vista Continuation High School in Chino on nights where temperatures have dropped, prompting parents, school board members, staff, and students to attend in coats, scarves, and beanies. The district had received complaints that masks were not being worn to meetings. According to district spokesperson Andi Johnston, since there is a student board member present during the meetings, the district is responsible to adhere to the masking requirements per the California Department of Public Health Guidance for K-12 Schools. She said board meetings were moved outdoors to ensure “the greatest number of attendees have the opportunity to participate in the district’s proceedings.”
Dressed for winter in 50-degree weather, approximately 47 speakers addressed the school board on Thursday, including numerous students who spoke about their experiences while not wearing masks to school over the past ten days. Shouts of recall and insults were hurled against the school board by angry parents who said their children who did not wear masks to school were forced to sit outside in the wind and rain, miss tests, and get escorted out of the classroom. One elementary school student said, simply, “I’m here to tell you I will not wear a mask to school tomorrow.” After the meeting was adjourned at 8:50 p.m., several people complained they waited three hours to speak. Vice president Andrew Cruz allowed more speakers until the audio was cut off at 9 p.m.
Chino Hills police made 49 traffic stops, issued 36 citations and made one arrest for those driving under the influence during a Super Bowl DUI enforcement operation on Sunday, the department announced Thursday. Another DUI enforcement operation is scheduled for Thursday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.
The Chino City Council meeting was adjourned Tuesday in memory of Dominica (Monique) Berterretche, the matriarch of Centro Basco Hotel and Restaurant since 1970, who died on Feb. 1 at age 91. Mayor Eunice Ulloa said Mrs. Berterretche was an incredibly hardworking and selfless individual who dedicated her life to helping others.
The aging gazebo and trellis at Torrey Pines Park in Chino Hills have been removed. The structures were deteriorating and presenting a safety hazard. The 3.2-acre secluded and often vandalized park is on Torrey Pines Drive, south of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, west of Albertsons.
A special use permit for the operation of Banfield Pet Hospital was approved by the Chino City Council Tuesday night. The hospital, which will provide preventive care, will be located in the storefront between Runway Fashion Exchange and Sam’s Club at the Chino Spectrum Marketplace
San Bernardino County Clerk’s office performed 42 weddings on Valentine’s Day, 18 more than a typical day. In 2021, the county clerk performed 4,197 weddings, or 16 per day. This year’s marriages were performed outdoors to allow more room for staff members, friends and families.
Crews will be trimming branches that overhang on Woodview Road in Chino Hills between Pipeline Avenue and Peyton Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb. 24. Minor road repairs will also take place.
The Chino City Council and executive management team employees participated in a goal setting workshop Wednesday afternoon at Centro Basco Restaurant after lunch. Consultants Wayne McAfee and Stacey Davis from I Create Professionals discussed priorities and action plans for the council. The workshop was open to the public.
The City of Chino Hills removed rubber mulch from Oak Ridge Park after residents complained about the smell on hot days and were concerned about potential volatile organic compounds. The city replaced the product with engineered wood fiber.
After 37 years, the Candlelight Pavilion in Claremont is closing its doors. Some of the reasons cited by the theater for closing: cancellation of holiday productions during COVID outbreaks, lack of customer parking resulting in reduced audience size, construction on all sides of the property, and maintaining an 80-year-old building. The doors will close March 20.
Interior renovations began Monday at the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce building at 13150 Seventh St. in Chino, continuing through Friday, Feb. 25. The “grey building,” as it has been known historically, is the oldest building in Chino, built in 1887 as a mercantile store. It later became the H.R. Gray Apartments. It was named to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1979.
Chaffey College Foundation received a $1.7 million grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians on Wednesday at the Chino campus to support culinary and hospitality students with scholarships. The funding will also provide state-of-the-art kitchen equipment, a food truck, student uniforms and knife kits.
The Chino Hills Police Department has begun its selection process for the 2022-2023 rotation tow company list. The station will accept applications between Tuesday, March 1 through Thursday, March 31.
