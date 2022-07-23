.

Yes, people need to be reminded by Kaiser that texting and walking could potentially be dangerous to your health. This sign was posted in the walkway area of the Kaiser Permanent hospital and medical buildings in Fontana.

A new 3-digit number for anyone experiencing a mental health or suicide crisis is now available nationwide: 988. Citizens can either call or text 988. Those who would like a live chat may visit 988lifeline.org. The number is confidential and available 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year. Loved ones of those experiencing a crisis may also call 988. 

.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.