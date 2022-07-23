Yes, people need to be reminded by Kaiser that texting and walking could potentially be dangerous to your health. This sign was posted in the walkway area of the Kaiser Permanent hospital and medical buildings in Fontana.
A new 3-digit number for anyone experiencing a mental health or suicide crisis is now available nationwide: 988. Citizens can either call or text 988. Those who would like a live chat may visit 988lifeline.org. The number is confidential and available 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year. Loved ones of those experiencing a crisis may also call 988.
There has been a bit of confusion expressed by Chino Hills residents about how to recycle food and organics using the small kitchen food waste pails that are being dropped off with the trash and recycle carts by Waste Management, the city’s new trash hauler. One resident observed that “someone on my street actually put their little green pail on the curb for pickup.”
Dog owners in the unincorporated area of Chino can apply for a $50 voucher to help pay for the spaying/neutering of their dogs. The vouchers may be combined with the $50 voucher from the ongoing program, for a total of $100. The program is being offered through the county and its partnerships. To request a voucher, call (888) 767-2550 or email info@popco-inc.org. Spaying or neutering is mandatory for pit bull-type dogs in unincorporated areas of the county.
Paws 4 Success, an organization that trains and certifies service dogs for persons with disabilities, is asking the City of Chino Hills to allow a canine training program within the Level 1 Equestrian Overlay at 3141 English Road. A meeting will be held with the community development director at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Chino Hills council chambers. The public hearing will also include consideration of an equestrian and large animal use permit for the property.
Hose nozzles were a hot commodity at the City of Chino Hills Monday morning when all 100 of them were snatched up by residents in the first three hours of the giveaway at city hall. The nozzles were provided by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency to remind residents of Smart Irrigation Month in July.
A large banner draped across the McDonald’s restaurant on Roswell and Grand avenues in Chino advertises a starting wage of $16 per hour for crew members with built-in incentives such as opportunities for advancement and tuition reimbursement. Crew members work in the kitchen, at the front counter, the drive-through, and complete tasks as assigned.
Chino Hills residents were probably as confused as New York residents when their emergency management department released a “Nuclear Preparedness PSA” with a narrator dressed in black advising New Yorkers to get out of the car, go in a building, remove outer clothing, and monitor updates from the government. New York Mayor Eric Adams told bewildered New Yorkers the video message was all about preparedness after what happened in Ukraine. Chino Hills resident Ronnie Guyer carried the message to the city council on July 12, advising residents to be prepared. “It might be a good idea for the city to prepare for the worst by developing a program, sooner rather than later,” Mr. Guyer advised.
Not many cities can boast 3,000 acres of open space, 44 parks, and 48 miles of trails, but these amenities were celebrated July 12 when the City of Chino Hills proclaimed July as “Parks Make Life Better Month.” Recreation department employees Jacob Velasco, Tristan Baltazar, and Valerie Soto accepted the proclamation during the council meeting.
