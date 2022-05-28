No, that is not a giant mosquito hovering around your porch light but a long-legged winged insect called a “cranefly” which doesn’t bite and is considered to be a gentle insect. The West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District said the craneflies will precede the real culprits: the black-and-white striped “Aedes” mosquitoes that bite during the day and night, leaving itchy red marks. The District advises residents to get on the defensive by removing water from flowerpot overflow pans, toys, and even garden tools. The pests can lay eggs in small containers inside the home too.
Chino Councilman Walt Pocock used $1,900 of community support contributions to give $600 to the Chino Police Officers Foundation, $600 to the Chino Valley Fire Foundation, Inc., and $700 to the Chino Youth Museum. Community support fund contributions are discretionary funds allocated to councilmembers to give to charities, youth groups, service club programs, and youth sports.
Councilman Marc Lucio used $3,500 of community support contributions to give $800 to Chino Youth Boxing, $500 to UCHOOZ Positive Youth, $500 to American Little League of Chino, $500 to Chino Pop Warner Football, $500 to Chino Girls Fastpitch Softball, $500 to Chino High School Wrestling, and $200 to Rancho del Chino Rotary Club.
Chino police is seeking the owner of a lost wedding band that was found April 26 in the 15800 block of Main Street in The Preserve. The Chino Police Department’s Evidence Unit can be reached at (909) 334-3233. The case number is CH22-03716.
Chino Valley Fire District released its annual State of the Fire District video on YouTube. The link can be found at youtube.com and search Chino Valley Fire District State of the Fire District 2021 or chino valleyfire.org. The seven minute, 18 second video features in-action film of firefighters and speeches by Fire Chief Dave Williams and fire board member Mike Kreeger.
Residents who received a “Notice to Destroy” violation from the Chino Valley Fire District regarding weed abatement can attend a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at fire district headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills. The Notice to Destroy letters were mailed between May 9 and May 27, fire district officials said.
The Chino City Council approved the use of asset forfeiture funds, which are assets obtained through the seizing of property during criminal activity, for a purchase of desktop scanners, portable observation devices, and a license plate reader camera for a total cost of $51,456.
