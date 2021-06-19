MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is donating $25 million to Chaffey Community College and $40 million each to Cal Poly Pomona, Cal State Fullerton and Cal State Northridge. The colleges were among several named last week among 286 organizations to share a total of $2.7 billion in a third round of donations from the philanthropist. Chaffey in Rancho Cucamonga has satellite campuses in Chino and Fontana.
Just when one state of emergency ends, another begins. California is facing another drought as the snowpack is dwindling and reservoirs are at half capacity. Expect water conservation measures to be forthcoming from Chino and Chino Hills.
Councilman Art Bennett commended Chino Hills resident Jim Gallagher during a recent council meeting for spending several hours each day in front of the political booth displaying anti-Biden apparel on Pipeline Avenue, north of Chino Hills Parkway. Mr. Gallagher holds a sign reading “Obscene. Keep our City Tasteful. Keep Driving,” to protest specific apparel containing expletives and vulgar language. “I want to commend you for having the nerve to do this,” said Mr. Bennett. “None of us on the council agree with what is occurring, and I want to publicly thank you.”
The Chino city council approved a $193,704 contract to provide two full-time case workers from the Social Work Action Group (SWAG) to assist the homeless. Community services manager Ted Bistarkey said SWAG has assisted 50 homeless individuals with housing since 2019.
Pickleball can now be played on the tennis court at Summit Ranch in Carbon Canyon on Feldspar Drive in Chino Hills. The homeowners’ association (HOA) allowed the painting of pickleball lines to introduce the sport to the community. Members will be able to play either tennis or pickleball. If enough interest is generated, the HOA will consider dedicated pickleball courts in the future. Pickleball enthusiast and ambassador Steve Zalai will conduct a demonstration for the HOA community at noon, Saturday, June 26.
Congresswoman Norma Torres, who represents Chino in the 35th District, included $5 million in the “Invest in America Act” (the House surface transportation package) to help extend Pine Avenue in Chino to the 71 Freeway. The $50 million project has been in planning stages for more than a decade.
In an agreement approved Tuesday by the Chino city council, the developer of the Falloncrest project on north Pine Avenue in The Preserve (former Alta Dena Dairy) will pre-pay for road improvements and the widening of Pine. The 100-acre property will be developed in four phases with up to 1,139 total residential units.
Chino Valley Fire District will host a fireworks surrender event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26 for anyone wishing to dispose of legal or illegal fireworks. No questions will be asked. Fireworks can be dropped off at the training center at 5092 Schaefer Ave., west of Central Avenue in Chino. Information: (909) 902-5260.
A representative of the Chino Police Department reported to the city council on Tuesday that an online undercover operation to purchase illegal fireworks revealed there are not too many available for sale this year. To report illegal fireworks, residents can call the non-emergency police line (909) 628-1234, or use the Chino Police Department phone app.
Just when San Bernardino County reached the coveted “yellow tier,” the county eliminated COVID-19 restrictions. The county met the qualifications for the yellow tier this week, which means the spread is minimal, at the same time the state said good-bye to the color-coded system for good. The county spent most of the pandemic in the purple (widespread), red (substantial), and orange (moderate) tiers.
Chino city staff will hold an open house with Chino Preserve residents the second Thursday of every other month starting in July. Hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chino Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main Street. The day was changed to avoid conflicts with the school board meetings which are held the first and third Thursdays of the month.
The Chino city council adjourned its meeting Tuesday in memory of Mira Loma winery owner Don Galleano who died June 2 at age 69. He served on the Western Municipal Water Board, the Chino Basin Watermaster Board, and several organizations in Riverside County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.