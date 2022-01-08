A very loud “bam” heard by residents in Chino Hills and Chino close to midnight on Jan. 5 turned out to be an Edison transformer that exploded in the area of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills. The pole failed the next morning, causing Thursday’s power outage in some sections of Chino Hills. Residents from a wide swath of the Chino Valley reported the explosion on social media, stating it woke them up and sounded like a sonic boom.
Thousands of homes were found for rescued animals in 2021 by Priceless Pet Rescue in Chino Hills, Claremont and Costa Mesa: 2,500 dogs, 1,395 cats, 69 rabbits and 44 other small animals. The Chino Hills site is located in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace.
Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday morning. Mr. Marquez said he had a sore throat and sinus symptoms and decided to take a rapid test before heading out to a meeting. He will isolate for ten days on the advice of the city, per state guidelines. Councilman Peter Rogers, who is vice mayor, will preside as mayor during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Women (and some men) are lamenting the departure of H & M clothing store at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, which is closing today (Jan. 8). The fashion store began announcing plans last year to close hundreds of stores after the pandemic impacted buying habits and more customers are shopping online. The company, however, plans to open stores in other areas.
Five high school basketball games were postponed this week because of coronavirus. The Ayala High boys basketball Jan. 4 game against Bonita was called off, as was its Jan. 7 game against Alta Loma and today’s game against Walnut. Ayala girls had its Jan. 4 and 7 games postponed but was still scheduled to play today in Covina. Chino Hills High’s Jan. 7 boys’ game against Rancho Cucamonga was also postponed.
The well-liked and amiable Joe Dyer, assistant director and assistant engineer for the Chino Hills Public Works Department, attended his last Public Works Commission meeting on Wednesday and was complimented with well wishes by the commissioners. He will retire Jan. 14 but the city has asked him to stay on for special projects on a part-time basis.
There are acronyms of all types but one stands out for its creativity: OWOW. OWOW stands for the “One Water One Watershed” program that encourages interactive management of water resources and provides funding for projects that support watershed sustainability. The governance model includes working groups called OWOW pillars and the OWOW steering committee. The OWOW program is part of the California Department of Water Resources water management program.
Over the next few weeks, Southern California Edison will conduct aerial inspections over high-fire risk areas in Chino Hills using drones and helicopters, as part of its wildfire prevention operations. Inspections of the utility’s electrical assets, structures, and right-of-way will occur Monday through Saturday.
During a four-hour special operation targeting truck route violators on Dec. 16, Chino Police issued 75 citations on Mountain, Central, and Ramona avenues. Police Chief Wes Simmons said the traffic unit regularly performs special operations where specific traffic related issues are targeted.
Little League baseball signups for the 2022 season begin this month. Chino National Little League will accept registration from 9 a.m. to noon today (Jan. 8) at Heritage Park in Chino. Tryouts for AA, Minor and Major divisions will take place Jan. 15 and 22. Canyon Hills Little League will take signups from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14, 21 and 28 at Chino Hills Community Park. Players ages 5 and up can participate. Tryouts for players ages 8 and up will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.
