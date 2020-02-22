A fatal motorcycle accident in Ontario, near Chino, last weekend was overlooked by the local daily newspaper. The driver, speeding down Mountain Avenue north of Philadelphia, ran into the rear of a car making a turn into a parking lot, demolishing both the motorcycle and the car, killing the cyclist almost instantly but leaving the other driver with only minor injuries. No mention in the press.
If you like to double up on things, today’s the day to do it. It’s 02-22-2020, an opportunity not to be seen again until Washington’s birthday in 2022.
Oops—the U.S. vice president had too many letters in his name in last week’s Rolltop Roundup. Mike Pence came out Spence. There are all kinds of interesting excuses, including one provided by an old-time newspaper publisher up north who used to wait in the post office on delivery day to hear comments from his readers. His explanation was that he put in a mistake once in a while to see who was reading the paper.
No postage is needed any more on mail ballots sent to the Registrar of Voters, who was having to pay anyway for ballots received with no or insufficient postage. The voter is no longer required to pay for the mailing privilege.
Canyon Hills Junior High in Chino Hills was named a 2020 School to Watch! by The National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform, an association of the California League of Schools, California Department of Education and California Middle Grades Alliance. The recognition is for campuses that show forward thinking and ensure student connectivity with peers, teachers, academics, and the school site.
Forty-two cases of hepatitis A were confirmed in San Bernardino County between Jan. 1, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2020. In comparison, there were three hepatitis A cases in 2018. Clusters of cases have been identified in the cities of Redlands and San Bernardino. Among the symptoms are a yellowing of the skin or eyes, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and joint pain. It is spread by eating food or drinking water or other beverages contaminated with the virus.
Chino councilman Marc Lucio, who works for the Los Angeles Police Department, said he would like to invite members of the LAPD police academy to run in next year’s Run for Russ 5K run. The community race honoring Chino Police Officer Russ Miller who was killed by a drunk driver in 2000 during a traffic stop was held Feb. 1.
A resident of Paradise, California recently contacted the Champion, asking for a copy of a 2015 article about her grandfather, who was an artist and lived in the Hillsborough retirement community in Chino. The Champion had sent her the article years before, but she said all of her possessions were lost in the Camp Fire of November 2018 that destroyed 95 percent of the buildings in the mountain community of Paradise.
Unemployment decreased in Chino from 3.1 percent in November to 2.9 percent in December, according to the state. For the same period, Chino Hills unemployment rate dropped from 2.4 percent to 2.2 percent. Countywide the unemployment rate dropped from 3.4 percent to 3.3 percent. Statewide and nationwide, the rate stayed the same for November to December, 3.9 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.
Chino continues to grow and add new businesses, according to a report at the Feb. 18 city council meeting. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 21, 2020, the city processed 90 new business licenses. Twenty-seven of those were located within the city and the other 35 were companies from outside performing services to city businesses and residents.
As of January, there were 301 single family residences and 528 multi-family units under construction in Chino. In addition, 713 units have been approved for construction, according to city officials.
The Chino City Council, upon recommendation of councilman Paul Rodriguez, approved giving $1,000 to the Chino Valley D.E.S. Club, a Portuguese social organization; $600 to Boy Scout Troop 207; and $500 to the House of Ruth, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. The city funding is designated as a “community support contribution.” Each of the four councilmembers and the mayor are allowed to recommend local non-profit groups for the funding.
Susan Perez, a secretary at Canyon Hills Junior High for 17 years, nominated former school principal Michael Finkbiner for the 2020 Richard Gird Hall of Fame. Ms. Perez currently works with his son, Canyon Hills principal Todd Finkbiner, who she said shares his father’s friendly personality, high energy and gift for connecting with students.
The city of Chino wants to have only one building design winner at this year’s State of the City address, City Engineer Warren Morelion told the Chino Planning Commission Wednesday night. Last year, the city presented four awards: best commercial, best residential, best industrial, and the Reva Salter Award for practical and creative achievement. Mr. Morelion said the recommendation was made to simplify the award process and because many of the recipients are not showing up to receive their prizes.
